Annie Golden, Phoenix Best, and More Lead The Pop/Broadway Song Title Mashup Show at Feinstein's/54 Below

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presents The Pop/Broadway Song Title Mashup Show. Two different songs. Two different genres. One same title. See some of Broadway's greatest hits be mashed up with iconic pop songs, both of which share a name. Join a cast of Broadway and cabaret's best as we put a fun twist on songs from all over Spotify. Get ready to hear all of your favorites like you've never heard them before, including Hamilton and Ellie Goulding's "Burn," Rent and Usher's "Without You," Waitress and Ariana Grande's "Bad Idea," and so much more. These exclusive arrangements will blow you away!

Featuring: Alexia Sielo (We Are The Tigers), Alyssa Wray ("American Idol"), Analise Scarpaci (Mrs. Doubtfire, Matilda), Annie Golden ("Orange is the New Black," Broadway Bounty Hunter), Christian Thompson (Ain't Too Proud), Emerson Steele (Violet), Henry Platt ("Sing On"), Jake Levy (Anastasia, Superhero), John Clay III (Choir Boy), Jonathan Gomolka, Leana Rae Concepcion (The Radio City Christmas Spectacular), Nya (Cleopatra the Musical Experience), Philippe Arroyo (Into the Woods, Aladdin), Phoenix Best (Dear Evan Hansen, Les Misérables), Sarah Lynn Marion (Ordinary Days), and Tommy Kaiser (Rent 25th Anniversary Tour).

Produced by Carly Heitner and Zachary Hausman

Music direction by Luke Williams

Arrangements by Shane Turner

The Pop/Broadway Song Title Mashup Show plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on September 18th, 2021 at 9:45pm. There is a $25-60 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.