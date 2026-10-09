Anneliese van der Pol, Sapphira Cristál and More Set Upcoming 54 Below Performances

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The week of October 12, 54 Below will present Broadway talent including SUFFS star Housso Sémon, Disney Channel icon Anneliese Van Der Pol, and RuPaul's Drag Race's Sapphira Cristál, plus more.

YOUNG VOICES FOR CHANGE: MAGAZINER VOCAL STUDIO BENEFIT FOR ERIK'S WISH – OCTOBER 12 AT 7PM

Back by popular demand after FIVE sold-out performances, join internationally acclaimed singer and voice teacher Badiene Magaziner for an evening of Broadway and pop favorites with Young Voices for Change, a group founded by Badiene to give singers a platform for social awareness.

The rising MVS stars will be showcased among MVS Broadway and Off-Broadway stars including Michael Lee Brown (Dear Evan Hansen), Alayna Martus (Disney's The Lion King), Olivia Edward (Annie Get Your Gun), Aerina DeBoer (“The Summer I Turned Pretty,” Ragtime), Annabelle Kempf (Billy Elliot), Clair Rachel Howell (Wicked), Raquel Nobile Fernandez (Yiddish Fiddler), Savannah Austin (Annie), Luli Mitchell (A Christmas Story), Natalia Bingham (School of Rock), Daniella Castoria (West Side Story, LA Opera), Cara Impallomeni (Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas!), and Skylar Matthews (The Sound of Music) and will raise funds for the Make-a-Wish Foundation in honor of Badiene's son, Erik.

Badiene's only child, Erik Emanuel Boelkow, was diagnosed with Acute Myelogenous Leukemia. Erik's best chance for survival was a bone marrow transplant with marrow from a healthy donor. No donor was found and Erik died at the tender age of 13. Badiene created a show called Erik's Wish as a tribute to his short but impactful life!

A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Make-a-Wish Foundation.

Executive produced by Badiene Magaziner.

Produced by Emily Stanton.

Music directed by Ruobing Zhang.

Featuring Seraphina Conti, Charlotte Cronin, Molly Dibble, Naiya Fernandez, Kaileigh Fiorillo, Joshua Kai Kaplan, Olivier Mordacq, Royina Patel, Sofia Pellegrino, Calvin Pierce, Kashi Rathod, Elliott Rhee, Mia Romay, Aria McKenna Rose, Adabelle Ross, Matteo Russo, Giuliana Sciortino, McCall Sheetz, Tori Small, and Kelsey Valente.

$63.50 cover charge (includes $8.50 in fees). $102 premium seating (includes $12 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Housso Semon – OCTOBER 12 AT 9:30PM

Following her sold-out solo concert debut, Broadway's Housso Sémon makes her 54 Below solo debut with Out Of The Blue, an intimate, genre-spanning evening that draws from Housso's Ivorian cultural roots. Seen on Broadway in Suffs, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Disney's The Lion King, and Girl From the North Country, Housso brings her own lived experience to the stage. Jazz, soul, and musical theater songs are reimagined through a West African lens, alongside original music.

Backed by a live band featuring West African instrumentation, Housso brings audiences on a musical journey that celebrates remembering who we are. Directed by Lori Parquet and music directed by Manny Houston, Out Of The Blue is a must-see experience, not to be missed.

Housso Sémon is an Ivory Coast–born, New York–raised actor, singer-songwriter, and producer. Credits include Broadway: Suffs, Girl From The North Country, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Disney's The Lion King; National tour: Pippin; TV: “The Chair Company” (HBO), upcoming “The Hunting Party” (Netflix).

$52.50 cover charge (includes $7.50 in fees). $63.50 premium seating (includes $8.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Anneliese Van Der Pol: THAT'S SO LIESKE! – OCTOBER 13 AT 7PM

Disney Channel icon Anneliese Van Der Pol, currently making her long-awaited New York stage comeback in Heathers, finally returns to the 54 Below stage after ten years in That's So Lieske! She will be reunited on-stage with music director Benjamin Rauhala, with whom she toured the world in Disney Princess – The Concert, including an 85-city American tour. Beloved for playing 'Chelsea Daniels' on the record-breaking series “That's So Raven” and its spin-off “Raven's Home,” Anneliese has been a joyful part of the childhoods of multiple generations of Disney fans. But as beloved as her red hair and signature humor is her incredible singing voice – a powerful blend of Streisand and Garland that led her to making her Broadway debut as the final 'Belle' in Disney's Beauty and the Beast, originating the role of 'Kathy' in Vanities at Second Stage, and starring in Thoroughly Modern Millie, Meet Me In St. Louis, Oklahoma!, and Evita across the country.

After years of making plans together, van der Pol and Rauhala have a setlist filled with magic – from her her signature Vanities tune “Cute Boys and Short Haircuts” to her YouTube viral “A Change In Me” from Disney's Beauty and the Beast to her Radio Disney smash “Over It”…. maybe even to “Alone In The Hallways” from “That's So Raven” – the night will be filled with laughter, magic, and the timeless warmth of Anneliese's beautiful singing voice. She's in New York City for just a few weeks only, so do NOT miss out on this chance to experience a night so distinct and fun it'll leave you thinking “That's SO Lieske!”

$63.50 cover charge (includes $8.50 in fees). $102 premium seating (includes $12 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

NEW MUSICAL! A MILLION MOMENTS ON THE MACKINAC BRIDGE BY Hudson Orfe – OCTOBER 13 AT 9:30PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Join us at 54 Below for an unforgettable evening featuring the songs from the new musical A Million Moments on the Mackinac Bridge. In a remarkable celebration of the story written and composed by Hudson Orfe, this musical is told through a series of interconnected vignettes, exploring the lives of individuals crossing over Michigan's iconic Mackinac Bridge. With songs like “Nowhere,” “Driving With A Stranger,” “Move,” “A Moment Alone,” and many more! This story reminds us that the people we pass every day, and the fleeting human connections we make, are all part of a larger web of humanity. Join the company of recently graduated and current students from the world-renowned Carnegie Mellon School of Drama program for a moment together at 54 Below.

Produced by Felix Eisenberg & Lilly Resnick.

Stage Managed and Co-Produced by Marion Mongello & Ana Schroeder.

Featuring Asher Alcantara, Lily Cline, Allie Dematteo, Matthew Diston, Allison Dorsey, Kylie Edwards, Matty Palmer, Marco Porras, Olivia Ruhnke, and Tripp Taylor.

Tickets for this show are currently sold out. Please call (646) 476-3551 to inquire about our waitlist.

$52.50 cover charge (includes $7.50 in fees). $63.50 premium seating (includes $8.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

RAISE OUR VOICES: A CABARET FOR CECILIA CHORUS – OCTOBER 14 AT 6PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

The Cecilia Chorus of New York invites you to an intimate evening of music, celebration, and community on Wednesday, October 14, 2026 at 54 Below, in honor of its landmark 120th anniversary season.

Brandie Inez Sutton — praised by The New York Times and Opera News and celebrated for her appearances at the Metropolitan Opera, Seattle Opera, and Carnegie Hall — joins George London Award–winner Megan Moore, celebrated for her performances at Carnegie Hall, Boston Baroque, Seattle Opera, and the Metropolitan Opera, and rising tenor Henry Drangel, a first-year student at the Curtis Institute of Music whose “breath control, sense of the singing Italian line, and the sunshine in his voice” earned him a featured spot on NPR's Tiny Desk concert series. At the piano is Amir Farid, winner of the 2006 Australian National Piano Award and former staff pianist at the Vocal Arts department of the Juilliard School, who has worked as a rehearsal pianist with the New York Philharmonic and performed at Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center's Mostly Mozart Festival, and concert halls across four continents.

The evening honors Dr. Soon-Young Yoon — anthropologist, feminist leader, and NGO Representative of the International Alliance of Women to the United Nations, and author of Citizen of the World — whose lifelong commitment to justice, equality, and the power of human voices embodies the spirit the Cecilia Chorus has carried since 1906.

Please note this is a private event.

$250 – $500 Price Levels. Order Fees: $3 facility fee.

GLITTER AND GRIT: A LOVE LETTER TO GIRLHOOD – OCTOBER 14 AT 9:30PM

The cast of Glitter and Grit are proud to bring their celebration of womanhood to 54 Below! Directed and produced by Chloe Petterson, Glitter and Grit is a night celebrating the beauty, strength, and complexity of womanhood. Featuring songs from SUFFS, Waitress, Six, and many more. Come see a fearless celebration of womanhood, a night that reminds us all of the power, resilience, and sparkle that lives within every woman. Glitter and Grit: A Love Letter to Girlhood, embraces the balance women live with every day: the sparkle on the surface and the strength underneath. Come see an uplifting night of music that celebrates what it means to be unapologetically powerful.

Music direction by Reese Humphries.

Accompanied by Valentina Marino.

Featuring Alaina Aaron, Drea Campo, Ariella Cruz, Daniella Falco, Aria Giddings, Anisa Israel, Izzy Knapp, Jillian Nixon, Lauren Norrix, Aishlin Plummer, Annie Romano Manuel, Lily Schantz, Lexie Schultz, Jessica Jane Smith, Bayley Tanenbaum, Sophia Theokas, Ella Vakiner, and Lola Zimet.

$47 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $58 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

BROADWAY SIN VERGÜENZA: TELENOVELA NIGHTS – OCTOBER 15 AT 9:30PM

Broadway Sin Vergüenza: Telenovela Nights comes to 54 Below with two original, telenovela-inspired musical works—Champagne Tears and Querida. Created and written by Vanessa Verduga (Off-Broadway's Implications of Cohabitation at Theatre Row), the evening blends heightened melodrama, sharp comedy, and beloved musical theater repertoire into fast-paced stories of love, betrayal, and family secrets. The concert features Broadway's Danny Bolero (In The Heights, Plaza Suite) alongside a dynamic bilingual ensemble with live piano, and Verduga as the evening's narrator. Together, they reimagine the thrill of back-to-back telenovelas through the lens of Broadway storytelling. Expect powerhouse vocals, theatrical flair, and a culturally vibrant musical event that expands who feels represented on a New York stage.

Broadway Sin Vergüenza is the original works performance series of Broadway Sin Barreras, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to cultivating bilingual musical theater in New York City. Through workshops, cabaret presentations, and annual concert events, the organization develops new works while building recurring performance opportunities for Latiné artists and expanding audience access to musical theater.

Music direction by Eric Smrcka.

Stage managed by Nereyda Diaz.

Production manager/coordinator: Abel Castro.

Photography by Abril Lopez.

Featuring Danny Bolero.

Starring Arelis Cruz, Inma Heredia, Mario Mazzotti, Claudio Medina Jr., Diego Millan, Juliana Padilla, Diana Ponce, Susana Raposo, Astrid Selene, Vanessa Verduga, Kiwi Villalobos, and Thomas Vorsteg.

$41.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $52.50 premium seating (includes $7.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

SAPPHIRA CRISTÁL: SAPPHI DON'T SING THE BLUES – OCTOBER 16 & 17 AT 7PM

Experience the unforgettable Sapphira Cristál as she returns to 54 Below with Sapphi Don't Sing The Blues. A breakout star of “RuPaul's Drag Race” season 16 and co-creator behind Soundcake at Lincoln Center, Sapphira brings her immense vocal talent, signature wit, and captivating storytelling to the stage. Performing classics from the Great American Songbook, pop favorites, and her own original music, this globe-trotting diva creates an intimate evening of pure magic. Don't miss your chance to be moved, mesmerized, and inspired—get your tickets now!

Sapphira Cristál (runner-up and Miss Congeniality of “RuPaul's Drag Race” season 16) is a classically trained opera singer, composer, songwriter, and producer known for her theatrical lip syncs and six-octave range. She is renowned as a charismatic host who forges a special connection with her audiences.

Sapphira holds 16 pageant crowns and has performed globally. In 2024, she was a guest artist in Madonna's Celebration Tour three times and debuted her original operatic production, Soundcake, with Monét X Change and Thorgy Thor at Lincoln Center. She then took her one-woman show, The Cristál Ball Tour, across North America. Since then, she has toured her stand-up comedy show, One Slue Over the Cuckoo's Nest, across the U.S.; appeared at New York City's famed 54 Below; and starred in RuPaul's Drag Race Live! in Las Vegas.

Offstage, Sapphira has taught master classes at universities, burlesque academies, and dance studios, and she performs for colleges, youth camps, and high schools. She enjoys partnering with charitable organizations to raise funds to change people's lives, and her personal credo is: “There is no better exercise for the heart than reaching down to lift someone up.” She has made it her mission to uplift, encourage and inspire those around her.

$69 cover charge (includes $9 in fees). $113 premium seating (includes $13 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 GETS AWAY WITH MURDER – OCTOBER 16 AT 9:30PM

Sometimes, the best things in life are to die for – sometimes, they're worth killing for.

For one night only, the Fortunate Few Productions collective is bringing the murder ballad songbook to 54 Below! Produced by Tommy Kelly and Aidan C. White, 54 Gets Away With Murder pledges to pass the microphone to music's most conniving killers, bringing a mixture of musical theatre, country, hip-hop, and jazz to Broadway's basement. Featuring raucous renditions of songs from Sweeney Todd, Bonnie & Clyde, Little Shop of Horrors, Death Becomes Her, and even the songbooks of Rihanna, Bobby Darin, and Lemon Demon, this night of cold-blooded camp is sure to be a bloody good time.

Associate production by Aidan C. White, with music direction by Aidan S. Wells.

Featuring Jerett Elijah Benjamin, Dante Brattelli, Bryson Brunson, Trace Burchart, Allison Calabrese, Jalen Ford, Dylan Grosh-Hoy, Rae Hillman, Eden Lakey-Wright, Dani Lorin, Ariella Silvina Nahson Mandel, Jadyn Romè, Kira Safier, Sophie Joan Tyler, and Olivia Wasser.

Joined by Thomas E. Carley on bass and Olivia Kelly on drums.

$41.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $52.50 premium seating (includes $7.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS BROADWAY'S GREATEST HITS! – OCTOBER 17 AT 9:30PM

Previous volumes of this Scott Siegel concert event hit 54 Below like lightning! This was the show that every musical theater-lover had been waiting for… and now we're going to do it again, with a brand new line-up of 54 Sings Broadway's Greatest Hits!

If you skip through cast albums just to hear the very best songs in each show, this is the nightclub concert event for you. If you love the classics of the Great White Way, come and hear the songs that made Broadway great, that made your heart soar, that you used to sing (maybe still do) in the shower! But at 54 Below, you will hear the greatest Broadway songs of all time performed by today's greatest stars, singing them straight up, the way you want to hear them!

And who better to produce/direct/host this show than the creator of Town Hall's critically acclaimed Broadway by the Year series, Scott Siegel, creator of more than 500 major concert events centered on Broadway music! 54 Sings Broadway's Greatest Hits! will be a thrilling night that you won't forget…

Music direction by Mark T. Evans.

Featuring Gaby Albo, Alex Getlin, Ben Jones, Ryan Knowles, William Michals, MOIPEI, and Diane Phelan.

$58 cover charge (includes $8 in fees). $69 premium seating (includes $9 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

LYRIC THEATRE OF OKLAHOMA ON BROADWAY – OCTOBER 18 AT 7PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma — The Official State Theatre — is thrilled to bring a spectacular musical celebration of Broadway's brightest stars to the iconic 54 Below in New York City! Produced by Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma and directed by Lyric's Producing Artistic Director, Michael Baron, and Lyric's Executive Producer, Ashley Wells, Lyric on Broadway reunites an extraordinary lineup of current and past Broadway alumni who proudly call both NYC and Lyric Theatre home. Experience an unforgettable evening of show stopping performances featuring beloved Broadway hits. For one night only, your favorite Broadway performers come together to honor the sixty-three year legacy of one of America's leading musical theatres. Join us as we celebrate the remarkable artists nurtured in Oklahoma who now shine on Broadway stages and around the world.

One night. Broadway's best. A celebration years in the making.

Music direction by David Dabbon.

Featuring Colin Anderson, Michael Andreaus, Caleb Barnett, Jeremy Benton, Shayna Blass, Kristy Cates, George Dvorsky, Elvie Ellis, Ryan Fitzgerald, Sasha Hutchings, Celeste Rose, Bligh Voth, and Darius Wright.

$63.50 cover charge (includes $8.50 in fees). $102 premium seating (includes $12 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

CARROLL COUNTY: BRIGHT LIGHTS EDITION! – OCTOBER 18 AT 9:30PM

From the rolling hills of Maryland to the bright lights of Manhattan, the voices of Carroll County take the stage at 54 Below. For one night only, this group of powerhouse singers with roots in Carroll County bring their hometown spirit to one of New York's most celebrated cabaret stages. How does this county turn out so many astounding NY performers? We don't exactly know but it certainly has! Join us for a night of unforgettable performances, hometown pride, and the magic that happens when Carroll County meets New York City.

Featuring Liam Abate, Dimonte Brice, Lilly Daisey, Katie Gleason, Kayla Marks, Lilian Pereira, Dani Rizzo, Annika Rudolph, and Jude Sims.

$41.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $52.50 premium seating (includes $7.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

LIVE AT 54 BELOW

54 Below's new series is designed to make more shows accessible to fans all over the world. “Live from 54 Below” will feature LIVE performances of current shows on the calendar, streamed directly from Broadway's Living Room. Seven cameras will capture the excitement of being at the venue – all paired with the club's dramatic lighting and award-winning sound design. To recreate the live experience, all shows will be presented exclusively at the time of performance with an in-house audience and will not be available on demand afterwards.

The following performances will be streamed live. For tickets, visit www.54Below.org/LIVE.

NEW MUSICAL! A MILLION MOMENTS ON THE MACKINACN BRIDGE BY Hudson Orfe October 13 at 9:45pm ET / Tickets $33.44 (includes $5.44 in fees.)

RAISE OUR VOICES: A CABARET FOR CECILIA CHORUS October 14 at 6pm ET / Tickets $59.48 (includes $9.48 in fees.)

LYRIC THEATRE OF OKLAHOMA ON BROADWAY October 18 at 7pm ET / Tickets $33.44 (includes $5.44 in fees.)

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 22 Days 10 Hrs 58 Min 46 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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