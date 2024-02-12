Ann Talman to Present ELIZABETH TAYLOR AND THE SHADOW OF HER SMILE at the Laurie Beechman Theatre

Ann Talman will celebrate Elizabeth Taylor's 92nd Birthday on Sunday, February 25 at 2:00PM at Laurie Beechman Theatre, with an encore of her award-winning show: Elizabeth Taylor and the Shadow of Her Smile. The show features musical director Alex Rybeck on piano and is directed by Lina Koutrakos.

A celebration of Elizabeth Taylor's Heavenly Birthday and an encore presentation of Ann Talman's Bistro and MAC award-winning show about her relationship with this remarkable icon, actress, and activist.

In 1981, Talman landed the plum role in The Little Foxes playing Elizabeth Taylor's daughter on Broadway. The show traveled the world for eighteen months and their loving friendship lasted for the rest of Miss Taylor's life. In an afternoon of story and song, Talman shares hilarious and touching stories about their special bond, woven with Broadway and Great American Songbook gems.

PERFORMANCE DETAILS:

Ann Talman - Vocals

Alex Rybeck - Musical Director

Lina Koutrakos - Director

Sunday, February 25 at 2:00 PM (doors open at 1:00 PM)

Laurie Beechman Theatre

407 West 42nd Street, NYC

TICKETS: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2291706®id=13&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fbit.ly%2Flbt-Shadow-240225?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

$20 cover ($15 for MAC Members)

$25 food/beverage minimum

Elizabeth Taylor and the Shadow of Her Smile has received critical and audience acclaim since its debut at 54 Below in March 2022, and its return engagement in September 2022. It has since played Laurie Beechman Theatre in NYC, Feinstein's Hotel Carmichael in Carmel, Feinstein's Hotel Nikko in San Francisco, Davenports in Chicago, Penguin Rep Theatre in Stony Point, The World AIDS Day Gala @ The Liz in Washington DC, and The Delray Beach Playhouse in Delray Beach.

Ann Talman is an actress/singer, storyteller, and documentary filmmaker. Stage credits include: The Little Foxes (Broadway), The House of Blue Leaves (Broadway), Carnival, Steel Magnolias, Picnic, Dangerous Liaisons, Some Americans Abroad (Broadway), and The Women (Broadway). Cast Albums: Yours, Anne and Hannah...1939 with Julie Wilson. Films include Serendipity, Limitless, and Wall Street. TV credits include American Playhouse, Seinfeld, Ellen, Murphy Brown, The Street, Law & Order: SVU, and a year on General Hospital. She wrote, starred in, and produced the multiple-award-winning documentary Woody's Order!, based on her solo play about her lifelong dedication to her older brother Woody, who lived a full life with cerebral palsy. It premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival. She has toured the country as a storyteller, sharing her very personal and touching tales, which she plans to compile for an upcoming book. For more info: anntalman.com