Ann Morrison to Present MERRILY FROM CENTER STAGE at Feinstein's/54 Below

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, will present Ann Morrison in "Ann Morrison: Merrily From Center Stage". on Tuesday, May 17 at 7 pm. "Ann Morrison: Merrily From Center Stage".

Ann Morrison is back in town with her new cabaret, including insights and never before heard tales of Merrily We Roll Along from the perspective of her award winning character Mary Flynn. Forty years later and a few years wiser, in her signature playful and heartfelt style, Annie reprises the Stephen Sondheim songs she had the honor of introducing to the world.

Ann will be joined by John Shirley as musical director and accompanist. John has played with Ann in her last show, "My Furniture Set". here at Feinstein's 54 Below in 2018.

John Shirley has performed in venues from L.A. to London, including Feinstein's 54 Below, Don't Tell Mama, The Duplex and Swing 46. He currently plays in the Tampa Bay area.

He has great knowledge of popular music, especially great American standards, classic Broadway, the Beatles, Elton John and Billy Joel. He loves requests and can play and sing hundreds of songs by ear.

He works with many local performers on a regular basis and is a member of the Gay Men's Chorus of Tampa Bay.

Ann Morrison in "Merrily From Center Stage" plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Tuesday, May 17at 7 pm. There is a $40-$50 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

Ann is an award-winning actress, writer, teacher and director for over 40 years. As an actress she starred on Broadway in Sondheim's Merrily We Roll Along directed by Harold Prince (1982 Theatre World Award), and in LoveMusik (2007); London's West End in Peg; Off-Broadway in the musical Goblin Market (Drama Desk Award Nom.) and was an original cast member of Forbidden Broadway. Nationally, she has starred in Sondheim on Sondheim, Into the Woods, Peter Pan, Guys & Dolls, Cabaret, Oliver! Sunset Boulevard, On A Clear Day, Twelfth Night, A Midsummer Night's Dream, and Good News, Embarrassments, Anyone Can Whistle, plus many many more. Locally she starred in Noel & Gertie, Shadowlands, Ruthless! I Do, I Do! with Blake Walton. The quintessential solo artist, Ann has performed cabaret in major venues across the country, most recently at Feinstein's/54 Below in NYC. She won a Best Actress Award for her solo play Linda Lovely Goes to Broadway in the United Solo Festival in NYC, and appeared there again with her solo play Word Painting: Soliloquies Around an Easel. Four of Ann's solo plays are published. She was the Co-founder of Kaleidoscope, a musical theatre workshop for persons with developmental disabilities, and currently co-founder/Artistic Director of SaraSolo Productions, helping to develop and celebrate the solo theatre artists especially those concerned as "Other Than. She can be heard on original cast recordings and studio recordings such as Merrily We Roll Along, Peg, Goblin Market, Good News, I remember Mama, Lady Be Good, Sing Before Breakfast, and The Road to Ruin. She is the recipient of several HANDY, SAMMY, and SARASOTA MAGAZINE Awards as well as the JOHN RINGLING TOWERS AWARD. Ann plays herself in the 2017 documentary Best Worst Thing That Ever Could Have Happened. www.annmorrsion.net

SAFETY INFORMATION

Feinstein's/54 Below is committed to the health of its performers, staff, and guests and has created a Safety Plan to ensure safe conditions along with optimum performing conditions. The new policies require that performers, production, kitchen, and dining room staff, as well as all audience members show proof of vaccination to enter the premises. Additional information on our safety protocols can be found here. Feinstein's/54 Below has installed improved air circulation and filtering systems as well as added plexiglass barriers between some tables. Based on CDC and New York State guidelines at the time of performance, safety protocols and seating capacity may change, and policies may be adjusted as is appropriate.

MORE ABOUT FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW

Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, is a performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, Feinstein's/54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style. Feinstein's/54 Below presents iconic and rising stars from the worlds of Broadway and popular music and has set a new standard for culinary excellence worthy of the world-class entertainment on the stage. The management team includes proprietors Steve Baruch, Richard Frankel, and Tom Viertel, and restaurant general manager Mandisa Boxill.

Feinstein's/54 Below is one of the most in-demand performance venues in the city, presenting over 700 shows each year. Unique in its mission, it has become an indispensable member of the Broadway eco- system, providing a safe place for seasoned and emerging artists to hone their craft, try out new music, grow their fanbases, and gather as a community. It's streaming programs and YouTube videos have garnered millions of video views introducing Broadway talent to new audiences and showcasing the art of cabaret to fans across the world.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:45pm. Late night programming will resume in the coming months. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com.