Ann Hampton Callaway to Livestream Birthday Celebration

Join Tony nominee Ann Hampton Callaway for a special birthday celebration live stream May 31 at 7pm Eastern / 4pm Pacific. Tickets are $25 and ticket buyers will also receive a download of Ann's new inspirational single, "Carry On".

Get tickets here: PayPal.Me/annhamptoncallaway/25 (a link to the event will be emailed to you).

Ann recently said about the event, "I am excited to be doing what I love best - giving a concert- to celebrate life for beloved family, friends and fans on my birthday weekend. As a Gemini, I promise a lovingly crafted set of #quarANNtunes that will be TWICE as beautiful and fun, featuring many requests that people can send me via Facebook. And as a special thank you, I'm sending every ticket buyer a download of my upcoming inspirational single, "Carry On" to uplift us through these challenging times. Wear hats, blow horns, drink cocktails and enjoy my birthday party!"

Check out Ann's Dial-A-Diva - Personalized Songs, Workshops and House Concerts. Get more info here - http://www.annhamptoncallaway.com



Ann Hampton Callaway is one of the leading champions of the great American Songbook, having made her mark as a singer, pianist, composer, lyricist, arranger, actress, educator, TV host, and producer. A born entertainer, her unique singing style blends jazz and traditional pop, making her a mainstay in concert halls, theatres and jazz clubs as well as in the recording studio, on television, and in film. She is best known for her Tony-nominated performance in the hit Broadway musical Swing! and for writing and singing the theme song to the hit TV series The Nanny. Callaway is a Platinum Award-winning writer whose songs are featured on seven of Barbra Streisand's recent Cd's. The only composer to have collaborated with Cole Porter, she has also written songs with Carole King, Rolf Lovland, and Barbara Carroll, to name a few. Her latest CD, Jazz Goes to the Movies debuted at #12 on the Billboard Jazz charts.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You