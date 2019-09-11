Andrew Cristi to Lead Cast Of MONKEY TROUBLE UNLEASHED!

Andrew Cristi has joined the cast of Joel B. New's Monkey Trouble Unleashed! in its world concert premiere on Sunday, October 6th at 6:30pm at the Duplex Cabaret Theatre.

Cristi's stage credits include Pasek & Paul's A Christmas Story on Broadway, Timothy Huang's American Morning (Prospect Theater Company), Miss Like You Hell (Public), The Golden Apple (Encores!), and Big River (Encores!).

Andrew rounds out a cast that includes Leigh Ellen Caudill (IFC's The Onion News Network), Amy Jo Jackson (The Brass Menagerie), Ernie Pruneda (Sister Act, CW's Gotham), and Charles Sanchez (Merce, The Series) as "Mrs. Subplotnik". Music direction by Gillian Berkowitz (Avenue Q) and stage direction by Charlie Johnson. Featuring Ms. Berkowitz on piano and James Pingenot on percussion.

$15 concert tickets can be purchased here.





