Andrew Barth Feldman Presents PARK MAP at Feinstein's/54 Below

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, will present Andrew Barth Feldman (Dear Evan Hansen, Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series) in Park Map on June 25 and 26 at 9:45 PM and July 9, 10, and 11 at 7PM. Feldman returns to the stage equipped with his extraordinarily specific area of expertise: the Disney Parks. Through song, Park Map will hilariously detail the winding history of the Disney Parks while vulnerably exploring Andrew's own increasingly complex relationship with the most magical place on earth.

Park Map will be directed by Marc Tumminelli with arrangements from Jon Balcourt (Dear Evan Hansen), art by Robert Manion (Team StarKid, Broadway Whodunit), and consultation by Kevin Perjurer (Defunctland). The show will be entirely different every night as Andrew, through improvisation, explains the history of different Disney Parks attractions depending on the audience's requests. "I'm really excited to flex my Disney muscles for people," Andrew said. "Not to mention performing again. I get to sing four original songs in the show, two of which nobody has ever heard before. These songs that I'll be singing and these stories that I'll be telling mean the world to me, and I just can't wait to be in that electric basement talking about my favorite thing."

Andrew Barth Feldman in Park Map plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on June 25 and 26 at 9:45 PM and July 9, 10, and 11 at 7PM. There is a $30-$55 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT ANDREW BARTH FELDMAN

ANDREW BARTH FELDMAN won the 2018 National High School Musical Theatre Award (aka the Jimmy Award) as a high school sophomore, and went on to make his Broadway debut as the title character in the Tony Award-winning musical Dear Evan Hansen as a junior in high school. In his "spare" time, Andrew runs a theatre company, Zneefrock Productions. Founded when Andrew was twelve years old, Zneefrock's productions pair innovative theatre with advocacy and have included an original Star Wars parody musical called "SW: A New(sical) Hope," which recently had a production at Feinstein's/54 Below. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Andrew, with Tony Award Winner Alex Boniello, created "Broadway Jackbox," a hit web series where Broadway stars play games, raising over $100,000 for The Actors Fund, as well as "Broadway Whodunit," a live, virtual, improvised murder mystery party series with Broadway stars. He also starred as Linguini in Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical, which raised over two million dollars for The Actors Fund. He will be making his television acting debut this summer as Antoine in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series and will soon be attending Harvard University.