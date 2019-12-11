Andrea McArdle Sings BROADWAY WITH A LITTLE HOLIDAY at The Green Room 42

THE GREEN ROOM 42 - the new intimate concert venue dubbed Broadway's "off-night hotspot" by The New York Times - will present Andrea McArdle in her new show "Broadway With a Little Holiday" on Sunday, December 15 and Friday, December 20, both at 7:00 PM. The orginal Annie star will perform songs from shows like Starlight Express, State Fair, Beauty and the Beast, and more, in addition to seasonal favorites and a handful of surprises. She will be joined by music director Steve Marzullo on piano.

Andrea McArdle rocketed to stardom as Broadway's original Annie, for which she was the youngest performer ever nominated for the Tony Award for "Best Actress in a Musical," winning both the Theatre World and Outer Critics' Circle Awards for her performance. On Broadway she originated the roles of Ashley in Starlight Express and Margy in State Fair, and was seen as Belle in Beauty and the Beast and as Fantine in Les Miserables. On tour she starred in Jerry's Girls, Les Miserables as Eponine, The Wizard of Oz, and Peter Pan. Andrea has performed in concerts halls from Carnegie Hall to the best showrooms in Las Vegas to the Metropolitan Opera House as well as The White House.

Andrea McArdle will perform "Broadway With a Little Holiday" at The Green Room 42 (570 Tenth Avenue at 42nd Street, on the 4th Floor of Yotel) on Sunday, December 15 and Friday, December 20, both at 7:00 PM. The cover charges is $25-$75. There is no food and drink minimum. For tickets, please visit www.TheGreenRoom42.com.

THE GREEN ROOM 42 recently celebrated its two-year anniversary as the theater district's premiere destination for live music, nightclub performances and special events. The space lets audiences experience shows featuring Broadway's biggest names and emerging talent up close and personal like no other space in the world. During the shows, guests can enjoy Mediterranean-inspired dishes alongside signature cocktails, craft beer and curated wine lists with no food/drink minimum. Tickets can be purchased at www.TheGreenRoom42.com. The Green Room 42 is located at 570 Tenth Avenue inside YOTEL in New York City; @TheGreenRoom42





