André De Shields Will Headline UNSCRIPTED LIVE at City Winery

Tony, Emmy, and GRAMMY Award-winning performing artist André De Shields ("Hadestown," "Ain't Misbehavin," "The Wiz") joins award-winning filmmaker and photographer Sekou Luke (Notes from Harlem) and noted music journalist Christian John Wikane (PopMatters) at The Loft at City Winery on Monday, November 28 for "Unscripted Live," an interview series that spotlights the stories of legendary artists, their resilience, and their creative regeneration.

For this evening's edition, Christian will conduct a live one-on-one interview with André, currently starring as Ben Loman in the critically acclaimed Broadway revival of "Death of a Salesman" at the Hudson Theatre, followed by a short film that celebrates Season 2 of "Unscripted" plus a sneak preview of Season 3. Trailblazing singer-songwriter Rahsaan Patterson will join Christian for a special talkback following the screening.

"Unscripted" is a video series featuring exclusive interviews filmed and produced by director Sekou Luke and music journalist Christian John Wikane. Launched in April 2020, Season 1 of "Unscripted" featured eight interviews with GRAMMY, Emmy, and Tony Award-winning legends, as well as chart-topping singers and songwriters: André De Shields, Nona Hendryx, Melba Moore, Ruth Pointer, Valerie Simpson (Ashford & Simpson), Kathy Sledge (Sister Sledge), Bruce Sudano (Brooklyn Dreams), and vocal legend Fonzi Thornton. Season 2 continued with icons and innovators, including original Ikette Joshie Jo Armstead, Cory Daye (Dr. Buzzard's Original Savannah Band), GRAMMY-winning vocalist Lisa Fischer, cabaret artist/dancer Christian Holder (The Joffrey Ballet), GRAMMY-winning musician Van Hunt, groundbreaking singer-songwriter Rahsaan Patterson, Janice Pendarvis (20 Feet from Stardom), and Ray Shell (Starlight Express). All interviews were published in tandem with PopMatters, an online magazine of cultural criticism. Season 3 is currently in production.

Sekou and Christian produced the first edition of "Unscripted Live" at the Apollo Theater Soundstage in May 2022, which featured a live Q&A with GRAMMY-winning legend Ruth Pointer of The Pointer Sisters.

Doors will open for "Unscripted Live" at 5:30 p.m. The Loft at City Winery offers full bar and dinner menus. Program begins promptly at 7:00 p.m. Tickets available at citywinery.com/newyork.

Photo Credit: Sekou Luke Studio / Rebel Media.