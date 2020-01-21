An Evening With Taylor Sorice Comes to Feinstein's/54 Below

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presents An Evening With Taylor Sorice on Thursday, April 30th at 9;30pm.

Taylor Sorice is a singer/songwriter/performer who has been singing since before she could walk. Known as SORICE on the Jazz Billboard charts with the hit single, "You Better Know It" and her latest single, "I Won't Be Your Fool," Taylor is a multi-genre singer who started her career singing and studying musical theatre right here in Manhattan.



Join us for An Evening With Taylor Sorice as she takes us on journey on the roles and songs that shaped her career into what it is today! You'll hear musical theatre classics from the shows that shaped her like Anastasia, Little Women, and South Pacific, and plenty of SORICE originals and pop covers, too. You'll laugh, you might cry, and you will certainly enjoy the surprises she has in store for you along the way! An Evening With Taylor Sorice is directed and produced by Megan Minutillo. Stay tuned for our special guests!

An Evening With Taylor Sorice plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) Thursday, April 30th at 9:30pm. There is a $25-$60 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551





