Amanda McBroom and Ann Hampton Callaway To Release Single ALMOST

Award winning singer/songwriters Amanda McBroom and Ann Hampton Callaway release their first recorded duet with "ALMOST."

Is love ever perfect? Amanda McBroom's haunting lyric deftly explores the nuances of love's taunting pleasures and disappointments in this song titled "Almost," with music by Ann Hampton Callaway that hypnotizes with its undertow of blue notes and bossa nova currents. From romance to disillusion to acceptance, these two Platinum-selling singer/songwriters have created a modern duet for two solo voices, where imperfection just might be... well, perfect...

"Almost" will be available on May 12th all digital outlets, from LML Records.

Amanda on working with Ann:

"Working with the most talented jazz goddess on the planet, Ann Hampton Callaway, is a gift from heaven. Not only is she the best singer I know, she is the kindest and funniest soul. Recording our song together was a dream come true."

Ann on working with Amanda:

"Several years ago, I was staying with Amanda in her beautiful house in Ojai. One morning, she handed me a lyric and said she'd love to see if it inspired some music from me. I looked at it and said, 'Let's go in the studio.' I went to her piano, surrounded by friends who were over for breakfast, looked at the lyric again, pressed record on my iPhone, and out came the music to "Almost." We never changed a note. The reason I could compose on the spot was that Amanda's lyrics were so well written, so emotionally true, and so beautiful. All I had to do was follow the path she had forged and notes arrived naturally. She is one of my dearest friends, one of my favorite collaborators and one of our country's greatest storytellers. I am thrilled that we are finally releasing our very first recording of a song we both created and love."

Producers/Arrangers:

Stephan Oberhoff and Michele Brourman

Track Recorded by Stephan Oberhoff at Full Circle Productions, Pasadena

Vocals recorded by Jim Brady at Jim Brady Recording Studios, Tucson, AZ

Piano: Michele Brourman

Guitar, Bass, Drums, Percussion: Stephan Oberhoff

Mixed and mastered: Stephan Oberhoff

Graphic Design: Doug Haverty

Main photo by Maryann Lopinto.

www.AMcBroom.com

www.AnnHamptonCallaway.com