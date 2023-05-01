Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Amanda McBroom and Ann Hampton Callaway To Release Single ALMOST

Award-winning singer-songwriters team up for new duet.

May. 01, 2023  

Amanda McBroom and Ann Hampton Callaway To Release Single ALMOST

Award winning singer/songwriters Amanda McBroom and Ann Hampton Callaway release their first recorded duet with "ALMOST."

Is love ever perfect? Amanda McBroom's haunting lyric deftly explores the nuances of love's taunting pleasures and disappointments in this song titled "Almost," with music by Ann Hampton Callaway that hypnotizes with its undertow of blue notes and bossa nova currents. From romance to disillusion to acceptance, these two Platinum-selling singer/songwriters have created a modern duet for two solo voices, where imperfection just might be... well, perfect...

"Almost" will be available on May 12th all digital outlets, from LML Records.

Amanda on working with Ann:
"Working with the most talented jazz goddess on the planet, Ann Hampton Callaway, is a gift from heaven. Not only is she the best singer I know, she is the kindest and funniest soul. Recording our song together was a dream come true."

Ann on working with Amanda:
"Several years ago, I was staying with Amanda in her beautiful house in Ojai. One morning, she handed me a lyric and said she'd love to see if it inspired some music from me. I looked at it and said, 'Let's go in the studio.' I went to her piano, surrounded by friends who were over for breakfast, looked at the lyric again, pressed record on my iPhone, and out came the music to "Almost." We never changed a note. The reason I could compose on the spot was that Amanda's lyrics were so well written, so emotionally true, and so beautiful. All I had to do was follow the path she had forged and notes arrived naturally. She is one of my dearest friends, one of my favorite collaborators and one of our country's greatest storytellers. I am thrilled that we are finally releasing our very first recording of a song we both created and love."

Amanda McBroom and Ann Hampton Callaway To Release Single ALMOST

Producers/Arrangers:
Stephan Oberhoff and Michele Brourman
Track Recorded by Stephan Oberhoff at Full Circle Productions, Pasadena
Vocals recorded by Jim Brady at Jim Brady Recording Studios, Tucson, AZ
Piano: Michele Brourman
Guitar, Bass, Drums, Percussion: Stephan Oberhoff
Mixed and mastered: Stephan Oberhoff
Graphic Design: Doug Haverty

Main photo by Maryann Lopinto.

Watch out for additional information here, and on Amanda McBroom and Ann Hampton Callaway's websites.
www.AMcBroom.com
www.AnnHamptonCallaway.com



Chelsea Table and Stage to Present CORMACK AND GUINN: BUT SERIOUSLY... FOLK in May Photo
Chelsea Table and Stage to Present CORMACK AND GUINN: BUT SERIOUSLY... FOLK in May
Amelia Cormack (Hadestown) and Allison Guinn (Hair, On The Town) are multi-instrumentalist Broadway babes and fellow Madame Thenardiers! They met on the National Tour of Les Miserables and discovered a mutual love of folk music. This dynamic duo will perform their unique takes on some old favorites, some originals and some hits from David Bowie and Led Zeppelin!
Phillip Officer to Present an Encore Performance of SECOND TIME AROUND at Birdland Theater Photo
Phillip Officer to Present an Encore Performance of SECOND TIME AROUND at Birdland Theater
Birdland Theater will present an encore performance of Phillip Officer in Second Time Around, Thursday, June 8 at 8:30pm.
54 Below to Present RACHEL & KEVE: SIS! BOOM! BAH! in May Photo
54 Below to Present RACHEL & KEVE: SIS! BOOM! BAH! in May
54 BELOW, Broadway’s Supper Club, will present Rachel and Keve-Sis! Boom! Bah! Rachel Handman (Funny Girl) and Keve Wilson (Company) return to 54 Below for their seventh engagement. They bring joy and optimism to their shows with tales of their lifelong friendship alongside music that always surprises the audience. 
Carole J. Bufford IS The STANDARD Photo
Carole J. Bufford IS The STANDARD
It's a brand new show for Carole J. Bufford and when we say brand new, we mean brand new.

From This Author - Stephen Mosher

Stephen Mosher is the author of The Sweater Book (a collection of his photography featuring celebrated artists from the entertainment communities of New York, Los Angeles, and London), Lived In Cra... (read more about this author)


Interview: Javier Garcia of MEXICO LINDO Y QUERIDO! at 54 Below On May 5thInterview: Javier Garcia of MEXICO LINDO Y QUERIDO! at 54 Below On May 5th
May 1, 2023

Just days before his New York City solo show debut, Javier Garcia has a chat with Broadway World Cabaret.
Photos: April 18th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER As Photographed By Matt BakerPhotos: April 18th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER As Photographed By Matt Baker
May 1, 2023

As The Lineup comes back to weekly shows, Susie Mosher gears up for springtime at Birdland with a great show and some fabulous Matt Baker photos.
Amanda McBroom and Ann Hampton Callaway To Release Single ALMOSTAmanda McBroom and Ann Hampton Callaway To Release Single ALMOST
May 1, 2023

Ann Hampton Callaway and Amanda McBroom have made a dream team on stage and are best pals in real life. Now the DIVALICIOUS singer-songwriters have taken their magic into the recording studio.
Photos: Carole J. Bufford Is Easily SETTING NEW STANDARDS at Chelsea Table + StagePhotos: Carole J. Bufford Is Easily SETTING NEW STANDARDS at Chelsea Table + Stage
May 1, 2023

For two nights Carole J. Bufford brought her magic and her majesty to Chelsea Table + Stage.
10 Videos To Make You Fall For SPRING FLING at The Green Room 42 Starring Zoë Van Tieghem10 Videos To Make You Fall For SPRING FLING at The Green Room 42 Starring Zoë Van Tieghem
April 30, 2023

After a successful tryout earlier this season, Zoë Van Tieghem returns for more music making with Matt Baker.
share