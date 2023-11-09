Alysha Umphress to Make Her 54 Below Solo Debut in March

54 BELOW will welcome back Alysha Umphress for a night of storytelling on March 2 & 3 at 7pm. Tickets can be purchased at 54below.org/AlyshaUmphress.

Alysha Umphress returns to 54 Below with a unique new show called 15 Stories. Conceived by Jack Viertel and music directed by Sonny Paladino, Umphress (On the Town, American Idiot, Priscilla Queen of the Desert, many television and symphony appearances including with the London Symphony and at La Scala) will take the audience on 15 different rides, performing songs that tell a narrative story from beginning to end – theater songs, country songs, pop songs, gospel, and more.

Leaving behind – for the moment – the “I love you,” “I wish I was in love,” “Why don't you love me” genres, each number is a unique journey for a unique character in a unique situation. The songs range from Bock and Harnick and Kurt Weill to Bobby Gentry, Lyle Lovett, Randy Newman, Leiber and Stoller, and then swing back – inevitably – to Stephen Sondheim. This special engagement is an opportunity to see Alysha take on 15 different personae in one evening, featuring one of the most glorious voices there is to be heard anywhere.

Alysha Umphress' Broadway credits include On the Town (Hildy), American Idiot, On A Clear Day You Can See Forever, Priscilla Queen Of the Desert, and Bring It On. Off Broadway: Scotland, PA, Smokey Joe's Cafe (Lortel nomination for Best Supporting Actress and Chita Rivera Award winner for Best Ensemble). Alysha performed the role of Ruth Sherwood in Wonderful Town with the London Symphony Orchestra, which was recorded on the LSO label. Alysha originated the role of Cee Cee Bloom in the world premiere of Beaches at the Signature Theatre (Helen Hayes nomination for Best Leading Actress in a Musical). Television credits include “Chicago Med,” “Blue Bloods,” “Girls5eva,” “Law and Order SVU,” “Nurse Jackie,” “Royal Pains,” and “The Climb.” Alysha can now be seen as Murphy in Netflix's “Bonding.” Alysha was awarded the gold medal this year at the American Traditions Vocal Competition in Savannah. In addition to the London Symphony Orchestra (under the baton of Sir Simon Rattle), she has sung with the San Francisco Symphony (under the baton on Michael Tilson Thomas) the Boston Pops, The Savannah Philharmonic, the Asheville Symphony, Orchestre Philharmonique de Strasbourg and Orchestre National de Lille and most recently with the Orchestra Teatro Regio Torino at the world-famous Teatro alla Scala in Milan. @alyshaumphress

Jack Viertel, Senior Vice-President emeritus of Jujamcyn Theaters, also served as the company's Creative Director beginning in 1987, in charge of developing projects for the company's Broadway theaters, including five of August Wilson's ten–play Century Cycle, M. Butterfly, Angels in America, Grand Hotel, City of Angels, and others. He produced the Patti LuPone revival of Gypsy and conceived the long running Smokey Joe's Café and the critically acclaimed After Midnight and served as the dramaturg for Hairspray and Dear Evan Hansen. The musical and movie The Prom were developed from his original concept. From 2000 to 2020 he served as Artistic Director of the Tony honored Encores! series, presenting 65 Broadway musical revivals. He is the author of the New York Times bestseller The Secret Life of the American Musical and a new novel Broadway Melody. He began his professional career playing National bottleneck steel guitar behind Bonnie Raitt, Son House, and The Pointer Sisters.

Sonny Paladino is currently the Music Supervisor, Arranger, Orchestrator and Conductor for the Broadway Musical A Beautiful Noise. He has been Music Supervisor for the Broadway musical, Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812, and Music Director, Arranger, and Orchestrator for the Broadway musical Getting the Band Back Together, and the off-Broadway revival of Smokey Joe's Café. Coming soon: The Wanderer. His other credits include arrangements and orchestrations for The Indianapolis, Baltimore, Vancouver, Detroit, and Jacksonville Symphony Orchestra's and The Philly Pops. He was associate Conductor for The Last Ship (written by 16 time Grammy Award winner, Sting), and the Tony Award- winning best revival, Pippin. Other Broadway credits as a musician: Jesus Christ Superstar, Billy Elliot, Grease, Priscilla, Queen of the Desert, Guys and Dolls, Mamma Mia!, Promises, Promises, Addams Family, Women on the Verge. Music Supervisor for Disney's High School Musical (Milan/Italy tour.) 1st National Tours: Disney's High School Musical, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, and Grease. TV: Disney's “Encore!,” “The X-Factor” (Australia), “The Next Big Thing.” Sonny is also a founding member and arranger of the hit group The Doo Wop Project, which tours the country performing classic Doo Wop music and contemporary songs in that style.

Alysha Umphress: 15 Stories plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on March 2 & 3 at 7pm. Cover charges are $50-$60 ($56.50-$67.50 with fees). Premiums are $95-$100 ($106-$111.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at 54below.org/AlyshaUmphress. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551. All online and phone ticket purchases are subject to fees of 10% of ticket price, plus a $1.50 facility fee.

MORE ABOUT 54 BELOW

54 Below, a recipient of the 2022 TONY AWARDS Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, is a non-profit organization with a mission to preserve the music of Broadway and expand the art of the cabaret while growing opportunities for diverse communities of emerging and established artists and providing unparalleled audience experiences.

It was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. One of the most in demand venues in the city presenting over 700 shows per year, the club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, 54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists. It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent.

54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at 54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm. Tickets and information at 54below.org.