Allyson Briggs Brings Her Haunting Hollywood Glamour Repertoire To The Triad Theater This Halloween

The Triad Theater has announced a haunting Halloween night of live music on Friday, October 29, 2023, with Allyson Briggs and her jazz band Fleur Seule. Ms. Briggs brings her repertoire of beautiful jazz and big band songs, an eclectic cocktail of high-class music topped with the glamour of a bygone era. She has performed at Carnegie Hall, Jazz at Lincoln Center, the Rainbow Room, and Birdland Jazz Club. She is one of the most sought-after vocalists in New York and shared the stage with Lionel Richie, Michael Feinstein, Ciara Renée, Adam Levine, Catherine Russell, Jeremy Jordan, and Luba Mason.

The night will open with a special guest star, veteran cabaret entertainer, and TV personality Nelson Aspen. Mr. Aspen spent three decades on morning television, including over 19 years as the Show Business Editor for Australia's #1 rated "Sunrise" morning show, and is a nearly 40-year veteran of the Cabaret circuit. He has performed his successful one-man shows internationally, from Australia's Adelaide Cabaret Festival to New York City's Green Room 42.

Festivities include a Costume contest (Come Dressed as your favorite movie star), a Champagne Toast with Ms. Briggs and Mr. Aspen, and a photographer will be on hand to take glamour shots. Tickets are $35.00 +Service Charge ($40.00 +Service Charge at the Door) with a two-drink minimum and available now through InstantSeats.com




