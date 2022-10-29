Alexis Cole, Peter Cincotti, and More to Play Birdland Jazz in November

From November 1 through 13, Birdland Jazz Club will present a variety of programming including Django Reinhardt NY Festival, Nicole Zuraitis, Alexis Cole, Peter Cincotti, and The Purchase Latin Jazz Orchestra, Directed by David DeJesus.



Downstairs at Birdland Theater, you'll find the Loston Harris Duo feat. Gianluca Renzi, Mingus Orchestra, Mingus Dynasty, Miss Maybell and the Jazz Age Artistes and Frank Catalano Quartet.

Repeat engagements include David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band, Frank Vignola's Guitar Night, Birdland Big Band, and Arturo O'Farrill & The Latin Jazz Ensemble (but not on November 6th).

Reminder that Birdland requires proof of vaccination or a verified medical exemption from all customers, staff, and performers. There are no exceptions.

Scheduled Programming

November 1 (Tuesday) 5:30 PM - Birdland Theater

Loston Harris Duo feat. Gianluca Renzi

Loston Harris possesses a voice like the great big band singers and the consummate pianism of a Wynton Kelly or a Tommy Flanagan. This combination of outgoing performance and exuberant technical mastery is rare, but Harris has it in spades-and at Birdland, accompanied by the brilliant Gianluca Renzi on bass, Loston will bring his one-two punch to the stage for two swinging sets. His life in jazz has included tutelage with some of the music's greatest masters. He studied with Marsalis family patriarch, the pianist Ellis, on recommendation by the great Harry Connick Jr. after participating in the first Thelonious Monk Jazz Competition in Washington, D.C. Indeed it was Marsalis who was responsible for Harris's decision to shift from his first instrument-drums-to piano. An artist with these three perspectives-rhythm of the drums, harmony of the piano, and melody of the voice-can only wow an audience.

$30 tables / $20 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

November 1-6 (Tuesday-Sunday) 7:00 & 9:30 PM (M/1-3); 8:30 & 10:30 PM (M/4-6) - Birdland Jazz Club

Django Reinhardt NY Festival "A Family Affair"

Gypsy Jazz guitar legend Django Reinhardt's unmistakable sound has made him an icon for an unlikely range of luminaries from Carlos Santana to Eric Clapton to Jimi Hendrix to Willie Nelson. What began as a tribute performance at Birdland in 1999 has developed into the annual Django Reinhardt NY Festival, now in its 23rd year. In that time, the Django Festival All-Stars have become a brilliantly cohesive group, performing at top concert halls and festivals around the world. Led by guitarist Samson Schmitt-the oldest son of the Schmitt family of Gypsy jazz musicians from the Lorraine region of France-the group features violinist Pierre Blanchard, accordionist Ludovic Beier, guitarist Michael Harris & bassist Antonio Licusati. In this week of performances, Schmitt will, for the first time ever, bring his daughters-8 year-old Stenli and 17 year-old Stefi-to sing and play guitar with him.

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

November 2 (Wednesday) 5:30 PM - Birdland Theater

David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band

Inspired by the noble jazz pioneers Louis Armstrong, Bix Beiderbecke, Duke Ellington, Jelly Roll Morton and their colleagues, David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band breathes life and passion into America's own great art form. Now in its 18th year of residency at Birdland, the weekly post-workday engagement is the city's best musical bargain! Tuba player David Ostwald leads a rotating lineup that features talents such as clarinetist Anat Cohen, trombonist/vocalist Wycliffe Gordon, pianist Ehud Asherie, drummer Marion Felder and more!

$30 tables; $20 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

November 2 (Wednesday) 8:30 PM - Birdland Theater

Frank Vignola's Guitar Night with guests Pasquale Grasso & Vinny Raniolo

It's the best jazz guitar lover's show in the world. Frank Vignola's virtuosity has made him the guitarist of choice for many of the world's top musicians, including Ringo Starr, Madonna, Donald Fagen, Les Paul, the Boston and New York Pops, and more. Every Wednesday at 8:30pm in the Birdland Theater, Frank leads "Frank Vignola's Guitar Night at Birdland." Inspired by journeyman jazz guitarist John Pisano's now famous Los Angeles Guitar Night, the Frank Vignola Trio, featuring bassist Gary Mazzaroppi and drummer Vince Cherico, will perform tunes from the standard repertoire, inviting up a rotation of special guests.

$30 tables; $20 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



November 3 (Thursday) 8:30 PM - Birdland Theater

Mingus Orchestra

Celebrating the music of its founder Sue Mingus's late husband, this 10-piece ensemble-the sister group to both the larger Mingus Big Band and smaller Mingus Dynasty-explores lesser known works by the great bassist/composer with unconventional orchestrations and fiery imagination. For decades, the Orchestra, Big Band, and Dynasty held a famed weekly residency in New York City until the COVID-19 pandemic put them on pause. This performance marks the public re-entrance of the Orchestra, and it is bound to knock the socks off of the audience. Charles Mingus was known for powerful bass playing, his groundbreaking compositions of visionary genius, and his openness to the individual personalities of the members of his groups. The Mingus Orchestra continues this legacy with a cast of New York's most inventive, accomplished jazz musicians. Sue Mingus passed in September; this will be a special performance that surely honors her legacy, too.

$30 tables / $20 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

November 4 (Friday) 5:00 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

The Birdland Big Band

Every Friday, and for two headlining weeks a year, the "BBB" roars into action playing a thrilling and original mix of jazz, funk, Brazilian, Latin and world music for sold-out audiences. Featured weekly guest artists drop in from television bands (David Letterman, Saturday Night Live) and pop music touring bands (Rob Thomas, Rod Stewart). Come see for yourself why Time Out New York called the BBB "A completely unique experience... there isn't another band like this anywhere," and why yelp.com proclaims, "If you hear one band in NYC make sure this is it... and prepare to be blown away!"

$30 + $20 food/drink minimum

November 4-6 (Friday-Sunday) 7:00 & 9:30 PM - Birdland Theater

Mingus Dynasty

The original legacy band of Charles Mingus, organized by his wife-Sue Mingus, who sadly passed in September-in 1979, the Mingus Dynasty is a 7-piece ensemble dedicated to exploring Mingus's work, including 300 compositions he left unplayed at the time of his death. For decades, the Mingus Dynasty alternated with its two sister ensembles, Mingus Big Band and Mingus Orchestra, at a famed weekly residency in New York City until the COVID-19 pandemic put them on pause. But they are now back in action, and Birdland Theater will host a weekend of Dynasty performances this November. One of New York's premier long-term rotating-member groups, the band is comprised of some of the city's most accomplished jazz veterans.

$30 tables / $20 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

November 5 (Saturday) 5:30 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

Nicole Zuraitis

A Grammy-nominated musician, powerhouse vocalist, and New York-based bandleader, Nicole Zuraitis continues to establish herself as an undeniable force in the modern jazz landscape of both NYC and beyond. Nicole is the premier vocalist for both the Birdland Big Band and the Dan Pugach Nonet; her co-produced collaboration "Oil on Water: How Love Begins" with bassist Christian McBride is set to release in 2023. Nicole's touring ensemble, Generations Of Her: Women Songwriters and Lyricists of the Last 100 Years, has played to sold-out houses in NYC and around the country. As a recording artist, Nicole has released four albums as leader, including 2020's All Wandering Hearts on Dot Time Records. In 2019, Nicole was nominated for a Grammy alongside her husband, renowned drummer and bandleader Dan Pugach, for their arrangement and performance of Dolly Parton's "Jolene." Nicole is the recipient of several awards for her work, including the New York City Songwriting Competition Coffee Music Project (2016); the Herb Alpert ASCAP Young Composer Award (2014); the Gold Medal, Ben Tucker Jazz Award, People's Choice; and the Johnny Mercer Award. In 2015, Nicole was the second runner-up in the Sarah Vaughan International Jazz Vocal Competition. Don't miss this great voice!

$30 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



November 6 (Sunday) 5:30 PM - Birdland Theater

Alexis Cole

Alexis Cole is a jazz vocalist with fantastic command, an infectious style, a love for her audiences and a deep gratitude to the master jazz singers. Cole's impressive career has seen her as the vocalist-for 7 years-for the United States Army Big Band. After leaving the service in 2016, her work has blossomed: she has performed at The Carlyle, Carnegie Hall, Birdland, Jazz at Lincoln Center, and the Blue Note; and she has been featured as a soloist with the Boston Pops and Detroit Symphony. Her latest recording, November 2021's Sky Blossom: Songs From My Tour of Duty, features her with a modern big band, singing such classics as "Pure Imagination," "Joy Spring," "How Long Has This Been Goin' On," and "Across the Universe." Cole is not to be passed up; she is a real talent.

$30 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

November 8 (Tuesday) 5:30 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

Loston Harris Duo ft. Gianluca Renzi in the Theater

Loston Harris' piano playing has been described as "percussive" with "incredibly fluid." His vocals noted as "suave." Loston has worked hard during his career but knows he has been blessed with the opportunities to play the music closest to his heart, jazz. For almost two decades, Loston has headlined at a "home" that shares his passion for timeless music. The legendary Bemelmans Bar located in The Carlyle in Manhattan's storied Upper East Side, has a legacy of hosting great cabaret and jazz greats from the likes of Bobby Short, Eartha Kitt, Elaine Stritch, John Pizzarelli and the Modern Jazz Quartet (MJQ). To date, Loston's career in music has been significant and he will tell you he is living his dream. He has performed and toured with multiple Grammy Award and Pulitzer Prize winner Wynton Marsalis; appeared worldwide on the PBS special "Portraits in Blue" with fellow pianist and Grammy Nominee, Marcus Roberts.

$30 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



November 8-12 (Tuesday-Saturday) 7:00 & 9:30 PM (11/8-10); 8:30 & 10:30 PM (11/11-12) - Birdland Jazz Club

Peter Cincotti

88 keys, a bench and a mic: give those things to Peter Cincotti and he can take you anywhere. The singer and pianist is a sensation: with a vibrant and emotional delivery, his songs have touched audiences' hearts in the world's most prestigious venues, from Carnegie Hall to L'Olympia in Paris. He has collaborated with artists ranging from Andrea Bocelli to David Guetta; been featured in blockbuster films such as Spiderman 2; and just recently appeared as himself in Season 3 of the hit Netflix series House Of Cards. With music that spans both piano jazz and pop stylings, Cincotti-who holds the record for the youngest artist ever to reach #1 on the Billboard jazz charts-never fails to give the audience a thrilling performance.

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



November 9 (Wednesday) 5:30 PM - Birdland Theater

David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band

$30 tables; $20 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

November 9 (Wednesday) 8:30 PM - Birdland Theater

Frank Vignola's Guitar Night in the Theater with guest Olli Soikkeli

$30 tables; $20 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



November 10 (Thursday) 8:30 PM - Birdland Theater

Miss Maybell and the Jazz Age Artistes

Miss Maybell and the Jazz Age Artistes play "old music for the young at heart," and it's a sight to behold. Offering an exuberant mix of ragtime, early jazz, blues, and country classics, Maybell (the talented Lauren Sansaricq) and crew transport audiences to a different time, but in their expert hands, the music feels as fresh as ever. Vocalist/washboardist Sansaricq's lovely connection with pianist Charlie Judkins-called a "genius piano player" by the Syncopated Times-radiates an infectious energy. Their toe-tapping romps will leave audiences smiling. Brian Nalepka (bass and tuba) and Andy Stein (saxophone) round out the group, which was recently featured on NPR's "Person Place Thing" with Randy Cohen. Don't miss this delightful night!

$30 tables / $20 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



November 11-13 (Friday-Sunday) 7:00 & 9:30 PM - Birdland Theater

Frank Catalano Quartet

Possessing a full-bodied tone and a passion for hard-hitting lines, Frank Catalano's famed tenor saxophone power has taken him across the world and landed him on Grammy-winning and Grammy-nominated recordings with Jennifer Lopez, Destiny's Child, John Legend, and others. The only saxman to have performed with Miles Davis, Randy Brecker, Charles Earland, Elvin Jones, Stan Getz, Betty Carter, Von Freeman, Tito Puente, Tony Bennett, Les Claypool and Louis Bellson while still in high school, Catalano signed with Delmark Records at age 18 and hasn't let up since. His 11 albums as a leader evince a mighty musician with a broad stylistic palette and a deep commitment to the legacy of his forebears. His connection to Birdland runs deep: in fact, Catalano, who serves as the Celebrity Endorser for Drambuie Scotch Liqueur, inspired the Catalano Sidecar proudly served in The Birdland Theater. Get ready for three nights-worth of mighty performances by his quartet.

$30 tables / $20 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

November 13 (Sunday) 5:30 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

The Purchase Latin Jazz Orchestra Directed by David DeJesus

Comprised of the top student musicians in SUNY Purchase's Conservatory of Music, this exciting large ensemble performs styles from all across Latin America, rendering the worlds of mambo, cha-cha, danzon, festejo, porro, and more with youthful verve. Director David DeJesus, a fixture on both jazz and Latin music scenes, will guide the orchestra as they bring to life the many flavors of Latin Jazz on the Birdland stage.

$30 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

November 13 (Sunday) 8:30 & 10:30 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

Arturo O'Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Ensemble

Pianist, composer and educator Arturo O'Farrill-leader of the "first family of Afro-Cuban Jazz" (The New York Times)-leads the GRAMMY award winning Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra (ALJO), who bring together the drama of big band jazz, the culture of Latin music, and the virtuosity of eighteen of the world's most accomplished solo musicians. Twelve years of critically-acclaimed performances internationally have firmly established the ALJO as the standard-bearer for creative interpretation of Latin jazz greats such as Tito Puente, Frank "Machito" Grillo, and Chico O'Farrill, as well as the driving force behind new commissions from Latin music's most talented composers and arrangers.

$30 + $20 food/drink minimum

Photo Credit: Stephen Sorokoff