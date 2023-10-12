Alexandra Silber to Present THE HOUR OF THE PEARL at The Green Room 42

THE GREEN ROOM 42 – the intimate concert venue dubbed Broadway's “off-night hotspot” by The New York Times – will present Grammy Award nominated vocalist Alexandra Silber in her new solo show “The Hour of the Pearl” for two performances on Friday, October 27 and Tuesday, November 28, both at 7:00 PM. Featuring an eclectic array of music spanning everything from folk, jazz, American songbook, and some special Broadway favorites, this musical evening of eclectic songs and unmissable stories is not to be missed. This multi-hyphenate artist is joined by her longtime collaborator and Obie Award-winning musical director Ben Moss.

Alexandra Silber is a 2014 Grammy Award nominee for her portrayal of Maria in the first-ever full symphonic recording of West Side Story, conducted by Michael Tilson Thomas with the San Francisco Symphony. Her Broadway and New York credits include Tzeitel in Fiddler on the Roof, Master Class (with Tyne Daly), Sara Jane in the world-premiere of Arlington (Outer Critics Circle nomination), and The Young Wife in Hello Again (Drama League Award nomination), Einstein's Dreams, The Lucky Star, and the title role in Nell Gwynn for The Acting Company. London and West End credits include Halina in the Original London Cast of Rebecca Taichman's Tony Award-winning production of Paula Vogel's Indecent, Lilli Vanessi/Kate in Kiss Me, Kate for the BBC Proms at Royal Albert Hall, Julie Jordan in Carousel (Great Britain's TMA Award for Best Performance in a Musical), Hodel in Fiddler on the Roof, and Laura Fairlie in The Woman in White. www.alexandrasilber.net @alsilbs

Ben Moss is an Obie and Lucille Lortel Award-winning singer, pianist, music director, actor, orchestrator, and writer that The New York Times calls “a priceless collaborator.” He was most recently the music director, co-orchestrator, and a cast member of Heather Christian's acclaimed, award-winning and sold-out Oratorio for Living Things at Ars Nova, directed by Lee Sunday Evans. In 2014, Ben appeared alongside Grammy Award-nominee Alexandra Silber in Polly Pen and Victor Lodato's chamber opera Arlington at the Vineyard Theater, directed by Carolyn Cantor. Ben has since appeared alongside Silber on the Audible.com recording of their concert After Anatevka, which they also perform across the country. Broadway conducting credits include Head Over Heels, Amélie, and Deaf West's Spring Awakening. Off-Broadway and regional credits include Prospect Theater Company's The Hello Girls (available on Broadway Records and Spotify). @benkmoss

Alexandra Silber will perform “The Hour of the Pearl” on Friday, October 27 and Tuesday, November 28, both at 7:00 PM, at The Green Room 42 (570 Tenth Avenue at 42nd Street, on the 4th Floor of Yotel). The cover charge ranges from $20-$40. A livestream option is available for $20. For tickets, please visit www.TheGreenRoom42.com

THE GREEN ROOM 42 – founded in 2017, and located in the heart of the theatre district in Yotel Times Square – is Broadway's newest and most spacious cabaret club. Hailed by the New York Times as “Broadway's Off-Night Hotspot,” our curated nightlife experience features your favorite Broadway stars in live performance, and a delicious menu of food and drink. The Green Room 42 opens the doors of hospitality to the nightclub stage while providing value and accessibility to the New York theatre community. Past shows have featured artists such as Josh Groban, Tina Fey, Katharine McPhee, Sara Bareilles, Kathleen Turner, Alice Ripley, Eva Noblezada, Reeve Carney, Lillias White, Frances Ruffelle, Frankie Grande, David Phelps, and over 5,000 others The Green Room 42 has become a cornerstone of the Broadway community, redefining the cabaret industry, and all it's missing is YOU. Sit back, have a drink, and relax, because we've got your evening all planned in Broadway's off-night hotspot.

TheGreenRoom42.VenueTix.com

Facebook: @GreenRoom42

Instagram: @TheGreenRoom42

Twitter: @TheGreenRoom42

------------------------------------------------------

HIGHLIGHTS FROM THE 2023 CALENDAR AT

THE GREEN ROOM 42

Sunday, October 15 at 9:30 PM

REEVE CARNEY

After countless sellout performances, Reeve Carney returns to play another solo concert while starring in Hadestown on Broadway. He is best known for his portrayal of Dorian Gray on Showtime's “Penny Dreadful,” Riff Raff in Fox's Rocky Horror Picture Show Reimagining, as well as originating the role of Peter Parker in Julie Taymor/U2's Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark. Featuring selections from his 5-time Independent Music Award-winning album, Youth Is Wasted, as well a few surprises from the Broadway canon and the Great American Songbook, Reeve delivers a one-man-show cabaret that feels more like an invitation-only after-party than a traditional concert performance.

Tuesday, October 17 at 7:00 PM

SPENCER DAY

“Homecoming”

Blending original compositions, soulful covers, and jazz-infused renditions from his acclaimed record Broadway by Day, this will be a captivating showcase of Day's talent, passion, and humor. He will share a collection of new and old melodies that have accompanied him through his recent adventures to the California coast, the Arizona desert and the heartwarming embrace of Mexico. Join us in celebrating not only the melodies that have traveled with Spencer, but also the birth of new songs that have emerged along his path. Spencer Day is a #1 Billboard jazz/pop singer and songwriter has played venues as diverse as Lincoln Center, the Hollywood Bowl and London's West End. Spencer is a widely acclaimed songwriter creating witty and sophisticated pop songs in the tradition of classic jazz American writers. His most recent album, Broadway by Day, contains classic Broadway hits through his uniquely original jazz-pop, genre-blurring arrangements. The album debuted at #5 on iTunes' Jazz chart and the #1 spot in Amazon's New Releases categories for Broadway & Vocalists and European Jazz.

Friday, November 17 at 9:30 PM

PAUL IACONO

“Paul Iacono, Unfiltered”

Back by popular demand, “Paul Iacono, Unfiltered” is a bawdy evening of excess and exposé with actor/writer Paul Iacono (G.BF., Fame, and MTVs “The Hard Times of RJ Berger”). Join Paul for a surreal vaudevillian celebration through the highs, lows, and misadventures from his past five years out of the spotlight. Directed by Eric Gilliland and written by Iacono, Paul weaves insanely personal and wildly hilarious moments from Hollywood to 42nd Street and beyond, accompanied onstage by Music Director Drew Wutke, with music consulting and arrangements by Peter Saxe.