Alexander Sage Oyen and Nora Brigid Monahan Come to Feinstein's/54 Below

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presents Alexander Sage Oyen and Nora Brigid Monahan with Stockton University Theatre students in "Maximilien Robespierre Did Nothing Wrong" on Thursday May 12th at 9:30pm. A brand-new musical based on the French Revolutionary's "Jacobin Club" and their leader, Maximilien Robespierre. Is "Max" truly only a villain as the history books have made him out to be? And how revolutionary is he willing to be in order to make a revolution?

Created by the brilliant young writing team of Alexander Sage Oyen and Nora Brigid Monahan (DIVA: Live From Hell; Tyrants), and directed by David Reiser (Matt Gould and Griffin Matthews' The Family Project; Charly Evon Simpson's While We Wait). Stockton University Theatre students in New Jersey spent the semester working closely with Alexander and Nora to develop this new work, which was recently presented as a staged reading at Stockton. Now the work gets its world premiere at Feinstein's/54 Below, with Alexander and Nora performing alongside those students that helped to develop and perform this punk rock take on the French Revolution.

Alexander Sage Oyen and Nora Brigid Monahan join Stockton Theater Company in Maximilien Robespierre Did Nothing Wrong at Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on May 12th, 2022. There is a $25-$60 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.