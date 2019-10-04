Alexa Ray Joel Extends Sold Out Café Carlyle Residency

Today singer-songwriter Alexa Ray Joel extends her seventh sold out Café Carlyle engagement with two encore performances, October 8 & 9. Reviewing a previous residency at the legendary cabaret, The New York Times called Joel, daughter of music legend Billy Joel and supermodel Christie Brinkley, "a singer following her own heart."

Joel, who recently exuded characteristic warmth, humor, and musicality in the 2018 documentary Always at the Carlyle, will sing a mix of original songs, Broadway numbers and-always-a tune from her dad and one from Ray Charles.

"People don't know this, but my middle name is after my dad's favorite singer, Ray Charles, so I always pay homage," she explains.

Joel, immortalized in her father's hit song, "The Downeaster Alexa," has said that by age 15, she was finishing complete songs and complementing those songs with piano accompaniment and poetry. She is now known for her melodic song writing and has noted that her musical upbringing with her father gave her a "unique inside-peek into the songwriting process." She adds, "It's no wonder I write music in the same way [my father] does: melody first, and lyrics second." In June this year, Joel performed with her father a duet of his hit, "Baby Grand" at his 53rd consecutive monthly residency at Madison Square Garden and again in December, when they performed "Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas."

Alexa has been performing at the famed Café Carlyle with an eclectic repertoire, and is writing a new song, "The Real Thing," inspired by her recent engagement-as well as other new material-for her cabaret shows.

Performances will take place Tuesday & Wednesday 8:45pm. General Seating: $90 per person / Premium Seating: $140 / Bar Seating: $75. Reservations can be made online via Ticketweb. Café Carlyle is located in The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel (35 East 76th Street, at Madison Avenue).

Originally opened in 1955, Café Carlyle is New York City's bastion of classic cabaret entertainment, a place where audiences experience exceptional performers at close range in an exceedingly elegant setting. Since composer Richard Rodgers moved in as The Carlyle's first tenant, music has been an essential part of The Carlyle experience. No place is that more evident than in the Café Carlyle.

Café Carlyle is known for talents including Woody Allen, who regularly appears on Monday evenings to play with the Eddy Davis New Orleans jazz band. For three decades, Café Carlyle was synonymous with the legendary Bobby Short, who thrilled sell-out crowds for 36 years. His spirit lives on through the music at Café Carlyle.

Continuing the tradition of the 1930s supper club, Café Carlyle features original murals created by French artist Marcel Vertès, the Oscar-winning art director of the 1952 Moulin Rouge.

American Airlines in-flight magazine, American Way, recently included Café Carlyle within their 2017 Platinum List as one of the Top 3 Music Venues in the World.





Related Articles Shows View More Cabaret Stories

More Hot Stories For You