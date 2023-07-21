Alan H Green Joins The Fred Barton Broadway Band

54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, announces the addition Alan H Green, Broadway and TV star, to the long-awaited return of Fred Barton and his 9-piece Broadway Band. The new evening features rare songs drawn from the Golden Age of Broadway, Hollywood, and Swing, with previously announced multi-award-winning singer/actresses Elena Bennett and Karen Murphy.

ALAN H GREEN's Broadway credits include "Play On!," "Sister Act," "School of Rock," and "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory," as well as "Happiness" at the Lincoln Center Theatre, and the National Tours of "Swing!," "25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee," and "Smokey Joe's Café." Alan has played star roles in "Almost Family," "Murphy Brown," "Unforgettable," and "30 Rock," as well as "The Guiding Light," "All My Children, and "As The World Turns."

The nine musicians of the Fred Barton Broadway Band represent the cream of the Broadway pit orchestra community, playing all-new arrangements from the pen of Barton, whose orchestrations are heard regularly at Carnegie Hall and in concert halls across the country. The Broadway Band has made numerous appearances at 54 Below, but this is its first return since 2019. Alan H Green, Elena Bennett, Karen Murphy, and Fred Barton will sing rare songs of Jule Styne, Cy Coleman, Irving Berlin, George Gershwin, Burt Bacharach, and Duke Ellington, among others.

The Fred Barton Broadway Band plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Friday, July 28 at 7PM. There is a $35-$45 cover charge ($40-$51 with fees). Premiums are $80 ($89.50 with fees) and there is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.org. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551. Flash Sale: $35 off with code FBARTON35 for tickets purchased on Saturday, July 22 and Sunday, July 23 only.

FRED BARTON debuted at age 23 as arranger-pianist for the original "Forbidden Broadway." He co-created the Drama-Desk-winning "Whoop-Dee-Doo!," and the Off-Broadway hit revue "Spamilton," supervising its long-run Chicago, LA, London, Pittsburgh, and National Tour productions. At age 24, Fred created his one-man musical "Miss Gulch Returns!," still produced by theaters nationwide into 2024, with a hit CD still selling after 37 years. Broadway/National Tour conducting credits: Anthony Quinn in "Zorba," Hal Prince's "Cabaret" revival, Cy Coleman's "City Of Angels," and Robert Goulet in "Camelot." Television credits: "The Magic Schoolbus" (Emmy Award), HBO's "Cathouse: The Musical," "Wonder Pets!" (Emmy Award), "Olivia," and Broadway HD's "Women Behind Bars." He produced and conducted ten concerts in his "American Showstoppers" series at the Michael Schimmel Center, featuring major Broadway stars and his 14-piece orchestra.

ELENA BENNETT won the Manhattan Association of Cabaret's Hanson Award, a Backstage Bistro Outstanding Vocalist Award, and Cabaret Scenes Magazine named her one of the Top Acts of the Century. Off-Broadway, she starred in the acclaimed musical "Erik and the Snow Maidens," and toured the country as lead singer of the big-band revue "Forever Swing." Elena star-hosted the Sydney Cabaret Convention, and regularly appears in the New York Cabaret Convention. She created the big-band album "A Wrinkle In Swingtime," with the 27-piece Fred Barton Orchestra, still in print and streaming worldwide after 24 years.

KAREN MURPHY's Broadway shows include "Titanic," the "42nd St." revival, "All Shook Up," "9 to 5," "A Christmas Carol," and she had the unusual assignment of going on for both Angela Lansbury and Elaine Stritch in "A Little Night Music." Off-Broadway credits include "My Vaudeville Man" (Drama Desk nomination), "Zombie Prom" (Dramalogue and Encore Awards), and "Forbidden Broadway." Her national tours include "Finding Neverland," "Mary Poppins," "White Christmas," and "Les Miserables." Karen has headlined with symphony orchestras nationwide, and her albums include "Torch Goddess," "My Vaudeville Man," "9 to 5," "Zombie Prom," and "I Won't Dance (with Steve Ross)."

54 Below, a recipient of the 2022 TONY AWARDS Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, is a non-profit organization with a mission to preserve the music of Broadway and expand the art of the cabaret while growing opportunities for diverse communities of emerging and established artists and providing unparalleled audience experiences.

It was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. One of the most in demand venues in the city presenting over 700 shows per year, the club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, 54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists. It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent.

54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at 54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography.

