Against The Wall: The Songs Of Zach Spound Comes to Feinstein's/54 Below

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presents Against The Wall: The Songs of Zach Spound on Sunday, May 29, 2022, at 9:30pm. Join in as award-winning rock composer Zach Spound makes his Feinstein's/54 Below debut with a concert of world premieres, as well as songs from Leap (NMI/Disney New Voices Award), What The F*ck Is Going On?, and a suite from his new, anatomical actor-musician musical, In This Body. With songs ranging from rock to funk to heavy metal, and characters from a crazed Sondheim superfan to a rock band made up of human organs, don't miss this one-of-a-kind concert by one of musical theatre's most daring writers.

The cast features: Lauren Baez, Kendra Jo Brook (Once), Richard Crandle (Cruel Intentions: The 90s Musical), Roderick Lawrence (The Lion King), Alex Nee (Once, American Idiot), Sarah Shaiman, Carrie St. Louis (Wicked, Rock Of Ages), and Michael Williams (Bullets Over Broadway). Directed by Kenneth Ferrone (The Wanderer, Spongebob Squarepants The Musical). The band will consist of Mike Rosengarten, Joshua Roberts, and Elmo Zapp. More cast to be announced soon!

Against The Wall: The Songs Of Zach Spound plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on May 29, 2022, at 9:30pm. There is a $25-$35 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

Zach Spound is a New York-based composer-lyricist and actor. He has written three full-length musicals- LEAP (NMI/Disney New Voices Award); WHAT THE FUCK IS GOING ON; and currently in development, IN THIS BODY. His short musical, "Dinosaur," has won numerous awards including Best Musical at Theatre Now New York's Soundbites Festival and the 2019 City Theatre National Award for Short Playwriting. He has been a member of the Johnny Mercer Songwriters Project, where he was mentored by Andrew Lippa and Craig Carnelia. In 2021, he released his first single, "Love Is A Drug," which can be heard on all streaming platforms. He is the music supervisor, arranger, and orchestrator of "Cruel Intentions: The Musical," which ran Off- Broadway and recently completed its 1st National Tour. As an actor, he has been seen in "The Other Josh Cohen" (Off-Broadway) and at regional theatres around the country.