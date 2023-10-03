Advent Carolndar to Return for the 2023 Holidays with Two Live Performances at Joe's Pub

Broadway veterans Julia Mattison and Joel Waggoner of Advent Carolndar, the viral social media sensation where the duo created one original holiday song for the first 25 days in December, are back with their second-ever live shows to get everyone in the holiday spirit at Joe's Pub (425 Lafayette Street) on Friday, December 22 at 7:00 PM and 9:30 PM.

With Advent Carolndar's second live performances, fans attending the live show can expect to sing along to such hits as "On the Brink!," "There's a Reindeer in Our Yard (We Should Eat It)," "A Very Sondheim Christmas," and "Stable Girl," as well as clutch their pearls while Joel and Julia nosedive into some one-night-only improvised carols that are guaranteed to go violently off the rails.

"Advent Carolndar was first born out of a wild caroling party at Julia's house in 2018 where we sang 'Why is Sausage Not a Christmas Food' until 5am and neighbors threatened to call the cops," said Joel and Julia. "Now, we're so excited to once again be caroling with friends, bringing our hijinks to the esteemed Joe's Pub, and joining our wonderful fans for a night of laughs, booze, and holiday cheer. If the cops are called this time, we will be sure to make them join us in a singalong."

The live show at Chelsea Music Hall is directed and produced by Tim Drucker with associate direction by Joyah Spangler.

Tickets for the live performances at Joe's Pub on Friday, December 22 are currently on-sale Click Here.

BIOGRAPHIES

Broadway: Godspell. Off Broadway/Concert: "Is Anyone Alive Out There?" (Audible Theatre), "Noel and Julia's Wayward Brainchildren" (Joe's Pub), "Ruby Manger!" (Feinstein's/54 Below), Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat (MCP/Lincoln Center). Television/Film/New Media: "Jimmy Kimmel Live!," "The Late Show," "Funny or Die," How to Be Single, "Brooklyn Sound" (Webby Award Nominee, Streamy Award Winner, NYTVF Winner for Best Actress, Comedy Central Development Deal.), "Doug Loves Movies," Stomach People (debut short film, Michael Showalter EP). She has co-written multiple musical commercials for Olay, including "I Can't Wait to Wash My Face," which has garnered millions of views online and aired on the MTV VMA's. She is currently writing the new musical, Death Becomes Her.

Broadway: Be More Chill, School of Rock. Off-Bway: Southern Comfort (Public Theater), Regional: Knoxville (Asolo Rep). The Joel Waggoner Experience (Joe's Pub). TV/Film: "Jimmy Kimmel Live!," "$100,000 Pyramid" Season 3 Premiere, An Inspired Mind (Amazon Prime). Featured guest on podcasts "Doug Loves Movies" and "In the Room." Comedy: "Daniel Franzese's House of Glen Coco Comedy Show" (Featured Comic). Composer: "Presto Change-o," "SupaDupa Kid," "Hester Street." Vocal Arranger: Broadway Bounty Hunter Off-Bway. MFA from NYU Tisch. "Unlikely Warrior" and "Get into It, Queen" available on iTunes. Joel can currently be seen as the music director on season three of Only Murders in the Building.

a New York-based director and playwright has over a decade and a half of experience in Off-Broadway productions and has directed national tours across North America, entertaining audiences in major venues such as the Kirk Douglas Theater in Los Angeles, Mirvish Theatre Group in Toronto, Broadway in Chicago, and the Denver Center for the PerformingArts. Tim's recent production, Trixie and Katya Live!, enjoyed a successful global tour and sold out audiences at Radio City Music Hall and Wembley Arena in London. He was previously in residence at the Apollo Theater in Chicago with Right AngleEntertainment, where his productions of the Bachelor and Love Actually unauthorized musical parodies received unanimous critical acclaim. As a producer and director, he presented the sold out Advent Carolndar Live last Christmas.