Adrienne Haan Brings 'Cabaret Français' to MetropolitanZoom

MetropolitanZoom presents Adrienne Haan ~ Cabaret Français in a live premium virtual venue experience, with full service, including pre-show entertainment and meet and greet at the end of the show.

This show features classics by Edith Piaf, Charles Aznavour, and Jacques Brel, and introducing lesser-known works such as 1920s and 1930s French chansons by Kurt Weill and Walter Jurmann, Haan presents her uniquely crafted Cabaret Français, which also includes contemporary pop-jazz songs originally performed by Patricia Kaas and French Canadian singer Isabelle Boulay. The concert will feature Richard Danley on piano.

The event takes place on May 8. Learn more at https://metropolitanzoom.ticketleap.com/adrienne-haan-050821/.