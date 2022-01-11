Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

AT THIS PERFORMANCE... Returns to the Green Room 42 This Month

The event is to be held on Monday, January 24th.

Jan. 11, 2022  

AT THIS PERFORMANCE... returns to The Green Room 42 featuring Standbys, Understudies and Alternates from COMPANY; MOULIN ROUGE!; JAGGED LITTLE PILL; AIN'T TOO PROUD: THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS: WAITRESS; ASSASSINS and LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS on Monday, January 24th at 7 PM.

Stephen DeAngelis continues his ongoing salute to Broadway and Off-Broadway Standbys, Understudies and Alternates with the next edition of AT THIS PERFORMANCE... to be held on Monday, January 24th at The Green Room 42, Green Fig, Fourth Floor, Yotel NYC, 570 Tenth Avenue (at 42nd Street), New York, NY 10036 at 7 PM.

Produced and Hosted by Casting Director Stephen DeAngelis, the critically acclaimed series allows the performers to showcase their versatility and share anecdotes about their experiences.

Performers scheduled for the 151st edition of the series are Lee Harrington (Understudy for the roles of Lynette "Squeaky" Fromme, Sarah Jane Moore and Emma Goldman in Assassins), Logan Hart (Understudy for the roles of Nick Healy and Phoenix in Jagged Little Pill), Tasia Jungbauer (Understudy for the roles of Santine, La Chocolat and Arabia in Moulin Rouge!), Benjamin Magnuson (Understudy for the roles of John Wilkes Booth, Samuel Byck, Charles Guiteau and The Proprietor in Assassins), Jarvis B. Manning Jr. (Understudy for the role of Davif Ruffin in Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations), Anisha Nagarajan (Understudy for the roles of Joanne and Sarah in tCompany), Kennedy Salters (Understudy for the role of Becky in Waitress), Aveena Sawyer (Understudy for the role of Audrey II in Little Shop of Horrors); Musical Director/Accompanist will be Eugene Gwozdz.


