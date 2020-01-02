AT THIS PERFORMANCE... Returns To The Green Room 42 on January 6th

At This Performance... returns to The Green Room 42 featuring standbys and understudies from Ain't Too Proud: The Life And Times Of The Temptations, Oklahoma!, The Book Of Mormon, Here Lies Love, and Only Human on Monday, January 6th At 7 PM.

Stephen DeAngelis continues his ongoing salute to Broadway and Off-Broadway Standbys, Understudies and Alternates with its next edition of AT THIS PERFORMANCE... to be held on Monday, January 6th at The Green Room 42, Green Fig, Fourth Floor, Yotel NYC, 570 Tenth Avenue (at 42nd Street), New York, NY 10036 at 7 PM.

Hosted by series Producing Artistic Director and Casting Director Stephen DeAngelis, the popular series allows performers to showcase their versatility and share anecdotes about their experiences.

Performers scheduled for the 144th edition of the series are Renee Albulario (Here Lies Love), Karli Dinardo (Moulin Rouge!), Naysh Fox (The Book of Mormon), Chandler Reed (The Book of Mormon), Lili Thomas (Only Human), Chelsea Lee Williams (Oklahoma!) and Correy West (Ain't Too Proud: The Tempatatoions Musical). Musical Director/Accompanist will be Eugene Gwozdz.

At This Performance... debuted in October 2003 and to date has showcased the talents of 1068 Standbys, Understudies and Alternates who have covered 5044 roles in 557 Broadway and Off-Broadway productions.

Tickets are $20-$40 each (No Food and Beverage minimum) and are available at www.thegreenroom42.com, by calling 646-449-7792 or at the Box Office on the evening of performance.





