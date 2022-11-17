ARI AXELROD'S ALBUM RELEASE CONCERT Will Play Chelsea Table + Stage November 28th
The album Ari Axelrod Live at Birdland will be celebrated with launch party and show.
Chelsea Table + Stage will present multi-award winning vocalist Ari Axelrod in a special new show celebrating the release of his first album, "Ari Axelrod Live at Birdland" on Monday, November 28 at 7:00 PM. Featuring highlights from his debut album, previously recorded live at Birdland, Axelrod invites you on a journey through what he calls, "life's sparkly moments: those musicalised moments in life where one must sing to express the full extent of the human experience because words alone would fall short." Some of these musicalised moments include songs by Stephen Sondheim, Jason Robert Brown, Sara Bareilles, Rogers and Hart, William Finn, and more. This album, and the album release concert, feature music direction by Broadway veteran music director Lawrence Yurman (Grey Gardens, War Paint)
Ari Axelrod is an actor, director, singer, and Jewish activist. He recently received the 2022 Bistro Award for Theatrical Performance in Song for his show, "Ari's Arias." His award-winning show, "A Place For Us: A Celebration of Jewish Broadway," began with a sold-out run at the historic Birdland Jazz Club, featuring six-time Emmy & Tony nominee Tovah Feldshuh, and has since grown to international acclaim performing to sold-out audiences around the world. In 2020, he received a MAC Award nomination for Best Male Vocalist and won the BroadwayWorld Award for Best Live Zoom Performance. Ari Axelrod's first solo show, "Taking the Wheel," directed by Tony Award winner Faith Prince, and music directed by multiple MAC Award winner Alex Rybeck, has been performed in numerous cities around the country. Ari's work as a director has been seen at the Tony Award-winning Paper Mill Playhouse, Birdland Jazz Club, 54 Below, and The Green Room 42.
Ari was the recipient of The Jewish Week's prestigious 36 Under 36 Award, which "honors 36 noteworthy Jewish leaders, all 36 years old or younger, who make the world - and its many Jewish communities - better. These entrepreneurs, young leaders, and changemakers bring remarkable energy and new ideas to religion, philanthropy, the arts, Jewish learning, campus life, social action, inclusion, and justice."
CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE will present Ari Axelrod in "Ari Axelrod's Album Release Concert" on Monday, November 28 at 7:00 PM. Tickets start at $30 with a two (2) item minimum. This can be a combination of any two items off the food and/or cocktail menus. Chelsea Table + Stage is located at 152 West 26th Street in the lower level of the Hilton Fashion District Hotel (between 6th and 7th Avenues) in Manhattan. For reservations, visit www.chelseatableandstage.com
