ANDERSONS PLAY THE DORSEY BROTHERS Set for Birdland Next Month

"Virtuosos on clarinet and saxophone" (New York Times), Peter & Will Anderson combine live septet performance and entertaining narration, exploring the lives and music of the legendary brothers trombonist Tommy Dorsey and saxophonist Jimmy Dorsey. Hit songs will include "Sunny Side of the Street," "I'm Getting Sentimental Over You," "I'll Never Smile Again," and "Swanee River."



Identical twins and Juilliard graduates Peter and Will Anderson are one of the most extraordinary musical acts today performing captivating, classic jazz. Born and raised in Washington D.C., the Anderson's have headlined at The Blue Note, Jazz at Lincoln Center, The Kennedy Center, New Orleans Jazz Festival, Feinstein's 54 Below, live on Garrison Keillor's Prairie Home Companion, and can be heard on the Grammy-winning soundtrack of HBO's Boardwalk Empire with Vince Giordano's Nighthawks. Vanity Fair magazine listed their debut album alongside Miles Davis in “Four New Releases to Make You Love Jazz,” and the Washington Post called their music “imaginatively unfolding in ways that consistently bring a fresh perspective to classic jazz.” Peter and Will received a 2014 Drama Desk nomination for their Off-Broadway Show, Le Jazz Hot (one of eight of their productions at 59E59 Theaters), and are 2018 Bistro Award winners.

For more information, visit PeterAndWillAnderson.com

ANDERSONS PLAY THE DORSEY BROTHERS

featuring Vince Giordano

January 26, 27, 28

Shows at 7:00 & 9:30pm

The Birdland Theater

Peter Anderson - tenor & soprano sax, clarinet

Will Anderson - alto sax, clarinet, flute

Vince Giordano - bass, tuba, bass saxophone

Joe Boga - trumpet

Robert Edwards - trombone

Dalton Ridenhour - piano

Alex Raderman - drum set