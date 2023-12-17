ANDERSONS PLAY THE DORSEY BROTHERS Set for Birdland Next Month

The show will play Birdland Theatre January 26th through 28th.
"Virtuosos on clarinet and saxophone" (New York Times), Peter & Will Anderson combine live septet performance and entertaining narration, exploring the lives and music of the legendary brothers trombonist Tommy Dorsey and saxophonist Jimmy Dorsey. Hit songs will include "Sunny Side of the Street," "I'm Getting Sentimental Over You," "I'll Never Smile Again," and "Swanee River."
Identical twins and Juilliard graduates Peter and Will Anderson are one of the most extraordinary musical acts today performing captivating, classic jazz. Born and raised in Washington D.C., the Anderson's have headlined at The Blue Note, Jazz at Lincoln Center, The Kennedy Center, New Orleans Jazz Festival, Feinstein's 54 Below, live on Garrison Keillor's Prairie Home Companion, and can be heard on the Grammy-winning soundtrack of HBO's Boardwalk Empire with Vince Giordano's Nighthawks. Vanity Fair magazine listed their debut album alongside Miles Davis in “Four New Releases to Make You Love Jazz,” and the Washington Post called their music “imaginatively unfolding in ways that consistently bring a fresh perspective to classic jazz.” Peter and Will received a 2014 Drama Desk nomination for their Off-Broadway Show, Le Jazz Hot (one of eight of their productions at 59E59 Theaters), and are 2018 Bistro Award winners.
For more information, visit PeterAndWillAnderson.com
featuring Vince Giordano
January 26, 27, 28
Shows at 7:00 & 9:30pm
The Birdland Theater
Peter Anderson - tenor & soprano sax, clarinet
Will Anderson - alto sax, clarinet, flute
Vince Giordano - bass, tuba, bass saxophone
Joe Boga - trumpet
Robert Edwards - trombone
Dalton Ridenhour - piano
Alex Raderman - drum set