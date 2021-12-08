ALL MY DEAD UNCLES To Be Presented At The Duplex This January

After a celebrated premiere at Queerly at FrigidFest this summer, ALL MY DEAD UNCLES is returning to stages at The Duplex on January 15th and 6th, 2022 at 7pm.

Audiences can expect a narcissistic nepotic self-effacing deep-diving long-winded political/familial/parodical cathartic comedy show about one woman's collection of dead uncles, with a powerpoint. There are run-on sentences. There are jokes. There is also a minor amount of theatrical magic, but mostly it's a queer woman explaining how all of her uncles died in less than an hour.

Starring Arielle Yoder (PERSUASION at Bedlam, THE HUMANS Broadway National Tour, BIRTHDAY CANDLES upcoming at Roundabout Theatre), directed by Katherine Wilkinson (LORDES at The New Ohio, DOG at Signature Theatre, SALOME at The Vortex), written by Emily Breeze (FALLOUT at The Tank, YOU OWE ME YOUR BONES commissioned by CalArts, HALLMARK with The Bechdel Group).

Tickets are $10 online, and $15 at the door. The Duplex is 21 and over, and there is a 2 drink minimum per guest. All attendees must be able to show proof of vaccination per NYC guidelines. To purchase tickets, please visit www.purplepass/com/uncles0115.