A Salute To Johnny Mercer Comes To Palm Desert

Local singer, Kim Halter will perform his new one-man tribute to composer, Johnny Mercer in "Come Rain Or Come Shine" at the Arthur Newman Theatre in Palm Desert on Sunday, April 14, 2019 at 2 PM as part of the on-going Les Michaels' Cabaret On Sundays Series. With him will be Dede Ondishko on the baby grand piano. Tickets are $15 cash at the door and the Arthur Newman Theater is located at 73750 Catalina Way in Palm Desert. Doors open at 1 pm and showtime is 2 pm.

Kim Halter is relatively new to the desert area from Rochester, NY. Where he performed locally as well as taught voice in the music department at the Rochester City School District. Married to Denise Ondshko, aka 'Dede', the two singers formed the vocal harmony group, Vocolacity joined by Laura Stave, and Deryl Jon Bair. The group is in high demand these days as musical guest with several bands and orchestras at events throughout the valley.

In addition, Kim is the weekly entertainer every Tuesday at the popular Nicolino's restaurant in Cathedral City. For "Come Rain Or Come Shine", Kim will feature some of the many hit songs composed by Johnny Mercer along with stories about Mercer's career and personal life, including a multi-media presentation using film clips and video stills.

Mercer is know for such hits as Atchinson,Topeka, and Sante Fe, Something's Gotta Give, Autumn Leaves, Dream, Candy, Tangerine, I'm Old Fashioned and many more. Joining Kim will be his wife Dede Ondishko on the theater's baby grand piano, and special guests, Vocolacity.





Related Articles Shows View More Cabaret Stories

More Hot Stories For You