A SKETCH OF PRIDE Comes to the Producer's Club This Weekend

Performances are on Friday, June 23, Saturday, June 24th, and Sunday, June 25th at 7 p.m. & 9 p.m. 

By: Jun. 21, 2023

POPULAR

Review: MIRA SORVINO Shines A Light Throughout Café Carlyle Photo 1 Mira Sorvino Shows Old Hollywood Luster In New Show
Music Review: Jeremy Jordan Shows No MERCY With His New Hard Rock Album With AGE OF MADNES Photo 2 AGE OF MADNESS Releases First Album MERCY
Review: JOE ICONIS & FAMILY at 54/Below An Evening For Everyone Photo 3 Joe Iconis & Family A Most Happy Reunion
Photos: HOORAY FOR HOLLYWOOD! Debuts At Birdland Theater Photo 4 Huzzah for HOORAY FOR HOLLYWOOD!

A SKETCH OF PRIDE Comes to the Producer's Club This Weekend

A SKETCH OF PRIDE Comes to the Producer's Club This Weekend

Joe DiNozzi (“Running Out of Time”; “Dave Does Disney”), and Darien DeMaria (“Twelfth Night”; “Trial & Punishment”) will present “A Sketch of Pride" at The Producer's Club.

"As with all Sketch of New York alumni shows, these two entirely new and different shows were conceived of and written by the returning cast of A Sketch of New York in only three weeks' time.  And this time we tackle the theme of the true absurdity of trying to understand our own sexuality and identity in the ever-volatile modern day.

Painting a picture of the ridiculousness in otherwise often serious topics like gender, ever-evolving language, coming out to your family, wildly overly-supportive family members, gay pirates, rainbow capitalism, and dating and love while queer.

And if we can't paint a full picture in an hour and thirty minutes, we'll at least give you a sketch" (ASONY, 2023). 

The 7 p.m. cast features: Spike Andio (“The Homecoming”), Josh Bernard-Kriegal (“General Hospital”),  Sarah Ceballos (who will film the lead role of Sabrina in the film “Hero”, shooting in July in NYC), Christina Cotignola (“Seussical”), Amy Erlanger (Former actor at “The Creative Arts Team”), Sara Frankino (“Ouija Witch”; Space Samurai: Oasis”), Award winning performer Molly Gazay, Alexia Salguiero Lopez, Dylan McCombs (“Christmastime in the City”), Tracy Miles (“Jealous Gods”), Daniel Quintanilla (“Victims of Circumstance”), Honey St. Dennis (“Dinner with the Alchemist”), Alfred Tom (“A Good Cop”), and Nyah Williams (“Double-O-Zero”). 

The 9 p.m. cast features a slew of award winning performers from stage and screen, including: Stephen Alegre, Ellen Bornet, Shaquielle Carbon, Laura Charette, Snezhana Chernyavskaya, Beverly Esquerre, Robinson Garcia, Erin Gregory, Tom Pryor, Daniel Rodriguez, Liz Salazar, Mira Singer, Pamela Yachouh

“A Sketch of Pride” will take place this weekend on Friday, June 23, Saturday, June 24th, and Sunday, June 25th at 7 p.m. & 9 p.m. Tickets are $20, good for one show. $30 tickets are good for both shows & $50 tickets allow access to both shows all weekend long. Tickets can be purchased at: Click Here

 




RELATED STORIES - Cabaret

1
Photos: Natalie Douglas Celebrates Juneteenth At Birdland With Songs From The 60s Photo
Photos: Natalie Douglas Celebrates Juneteenth At Birdland With Songs From The 60s

Singer Natalie Douglas returned to the Birdland spotlight with “A 60’s Songs Juneteenth Jubilee” on Monday, June 19.

2
J. Harrison Ghee, Justin David Sullivan, Olivia Elease Hardy & More to Sing Beyonce at Photo
J. Harrison Ghee, Justin David Sullivan, Olivia Elease Hardy & More to Sing Beyonce at 54 Below

54 BELOW will present 54 Sings Beyoncé on July 2nd, 2023 at 9:30pm. Learn how to purchase tickets!

3
New Work By Charlie Romano And Will Wegner to be Showcased at The Green Room 42 in July Photo
New Work By Charlie Romano And Will Wegner to be Showcased at The Green Room 42 in July

A selection of new musical theater songs by acclaimed writing team Charlie Romano and Will Wegner will be presented in concert at NYC cabaret club The Green Room 42 on July 3 at 7:00pm.

4
Adam Pascal to Perform at Feinsteins in Carmel This Summer Photo
Adam Pascal to Perform at Feinstein's in Carmel This Summer

From Rent to Pretty Woman and beyond, Adam Pascal has left an indelible mark on Broadway, captivating audiences with his incredible talent. Coming to Feinstein’s stage on Friday, June 30 and Saturday, July 1, you can experience an intimate performance by this Tony nominated actor.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Watch Ellie Kemper Take Her First Broadway Bows in PETER PAN GOES WRONG Video Video: Watch Ellie Kemper Take Her First Broadway Bows in PETER PAN GOES WRONG
Andy Mientus, Krystina Alabado & Noah J. Ricketts Get Ready for TICK, TICK...BOOM! at Bucks County Playhouse Video
Andy Mientus, Krystina Alabado & Noah J. Ricketts Get Ready for TICK, TICK...BOOM! at Bucks County Playhouse
Exclusive: Alex Brightman Sings 'I'm a Dick' From LEWBERGER Musical Video
Exclusive: Alex Brightman Sings 'I'm a Dick' From LEWBERGER Musical
Photos & Get a First Look at ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME Video
Photos & Get a First Look at ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
PARADE
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
Ticket CentralPixel CHARM AVIATION
SWEENEY TODD
& JULIET

Recommended For You