A SKETCH OF PRIDE Comes to the Producer's Club This Weekend

Joe DiNozzi (“Running Out of Time”; “Dave Does Disney”), and Darien DeMaria (“Twelfth Night”; “Trial & Punishment”) will present “A Sketch of Pride" at The Producer's Club.

"As with all Sketch of New York alumni shows, these two entirely new and different shows were conceived of and written by the returning cast of A Sketch of New York in only three weeks' time. And this time we tackle the theme of the true absurdity of trying to understand our own sexuality and identity in the ever-volatile modern day.

Painting a picture of the ridiculousness in otherwise often serious topics like gender, ever-evolving language, coming out to your family, wildly overly-supportive family members, gay pirates, rainbow capitalism, and dating and love while queer.

And if we can't paint a full picture in an hour and thirty minutes, we'll at least give you a sketch" (ASONY, 2023).

The 7 p.m. cast features: Spike Andio (“The Homecoming”), Josh Bernard-Kriegal (“General Hospital”), Sarah Ceballos (who will film the lead role of Sabrina in the film “Hero”, shooting in July in NYC), Christina Cotignola (“Seussical”), Amy Erlanger (Former actor at “The Creative Arts Team”), Sara Frankino (“Ouija Witch”; Space Samurai: Oasis”), Award winning performer Molly Gazay, Alexia Salguiero Lopez, Dylan McCombs (“Christmastime in the City”), Tracy Miles (“Jealous Gods”), Daniel Quintanilla (“Victims of Circumstance”), Honey St. Dennis (“Dinner with the Alchemist”), Alfred Tom (“A Good Cop”), and Nyah Williams (“Double-O-Zero”).

The 9 p.m. cast features a slew of award winning performers from stage and screen, including: Stephen Alegre, Ellen Bornet, Shaquielle Carbon, Laura Charette, Snezhana Chernyavskaya, Beverly Esquerre, Robinson Garcia, Erin Gregory, Tom Pryor, Daniel Rodriguez, Liz Salazar, Mira Singer, Pamela Yachouh

“A Sketch of Pride” will take place this weekend on Friday, June 23, Saturday, June 24th, and Sunday, June 25th at 7 p.m. & 9 p.m. Tickets are $20, good for one show. $30 tickets are good for both shows & $50 tickets allow access to both shows all weekend long. Tickets can be purchased at: Click Here