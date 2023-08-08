A Night With London Riley Keller And Friends Comes To The Green Room 42, September 1

London and friends will electrify audiences with not just incredible vocals- but also live instrument performances, hilarious anecdotes, and fantastic cocktails!

By: Aug. 08, 2023

New York City's brightest rising performers join producer, vocalist, and body positivity advocate London Riley Keller. London and friends will electrify audiences with not just incredible vocals- but also live instrument performances, hilarious anecdotes, and fantastic cocktails! Join us for a night of celebration and first class performances!

London Riley Keller is a rising vocalist/ actor/ plus size model who has most recently been seen starring as Laurel in the Off- Broadway engagement of "The Lesbian Play" by Riley Elton McCarthy. She will be finishing up her Musical Theatre BFA this year at Marymount Manhattan, but in her free time she produces shows at 54 Below, performs in cabaret venues all over the city, and posts about body positivity/ plus size fashion on her TikTok! London Riley Keller and Friends seeks to celebrate rising star performers while simultaneously entertaining- and elating any kind of audience!

Featuring

Barbara Stultz

Max Bartos

Tessa McCormick

Summer Raye Mays

Aingea Venuto

Valentina

Addison Clover

Chris Coleman

Felicia Josey

Marisol Medina

Jessica Hill




