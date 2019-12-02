A JOHN HUME & FRIENDS CHRISTMAS MIRACLE Plays The Duplex This Holiday Season!

The Duplex, New York City's longest running Cabaret, presents A John Hume & Friend's Christmas Miracle! on Thursday, December 12th at 9:30pm.

It's Christmas morning, and magic and mayhem fill the frosty air! Join John and all of your favorite friends (human and puppet!) as they celebrate the season with song, dance, and a whole lot of love and laughter.

A John Hume & Friend's Christmas Miracle! features music direction by Matthew Stephens and stars Billy Anderson, Kate Dorman, Susan Campanaro as Lavinia Draper, Chad Gneiting, Nicholas Harbison, Leslie Hendrickson, Erin Hume, John C. Hume, Dane Jerabek, Miss Nancy Nogood, David Pollack, Miranda Wilson, and a very special guest appearance by Mila Henry.

A John Hume & Friend's Christmas Miracle! plays The Duplex (61 Christopher Street at the corner of 7th Avenue) on Thursday, December 12th at 9:30pm. There is a $15 cover charge when tickets are purchased in advance and $20 (plus service fee) when purchased at the door. There is a 2 drink minimum in the Cabaret Theatre; drinks must be purchased in the Cabaret Theatre to count towards the minimum. Doors open 30 minutes prior to the performance. No one under 21 will be admitted. Tickets and information are available at http://bit.ly/JohnHumeAndFriendsChristmasMiracle. Online sales end on the day of performance at 8:00pm.

John C. Hume is a Brooklyn-based theater artist. He is a director, actor, cabaret performer, puppeteer, designer, and writer with a background in non-profit arts management. His directing work has been presented at Dixon Place, La MaMa E.T.C., The Secret Theatre, and Treehouse Theater. He has created and performed over a dozen cabaret shows which have been presented at Feinstein's/54 Below, Metropolitan Room, Don't Tell Mama, and The Duplex. His acting work has been seen at HERE Arts Center, Bowery Poetry Club, Dixon Place, and The Secret Theatre.

Matthew A. Stephens is a NYC based Music Director, pianist, and vocal coach. Matthew has performed in venues ranging from Lincoln Center to The Duplex with luminaries including Norm Lewis and Mary Testa as well as opera stars Natalie Dessay and Deborah Voigt. NATIONAL TOUR: The Sound of Music (Associate Conductor), NEW YORK/OFF BROADWAY: The Body Politic (NYMF), The Mikado (NYGASP), Mystery of Edwin Drood (Blue Hill Troupe). REGIONAL: My Fair Lady (Utah Symphony Orchestra), La Cage Aux Folles (Arizona Broadway Theatre), A Gentleman's Guide To Love and Murder (Wolfbane). An advocate for new work, Matthew music supervised developmental workshops with American Lyric Theatre, NYU-Tisch Graduate Musical Theatre Writing Program, and the Frontiers Festival. He is a recipient of the William R. Kenan Jr. aesthetic education fellowship at Lincoln Center Education. www.matthewastephens.com





