54 SINGS TIKTOK Comes to 54 Below in March

'54 Sings TikTok' plays 54 Below on March 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM. 

Feb. 24, 2023  
Let's be honest, you've been on TikTok way too long. Time to put your phone down, get off the couch, and come experience the music of your favorite app live. 54 Below is presenting Your For You Page- live in concert! Be prepared to sing and dance along to your favorite bops - we're talking the most viral sounds, #TheatreTok, 2020 nostalgia, and more. Just like your For You Page, the possibilities of 54 Sings TikTok are infinite.

PRODUCERS: Hallie Walker & Courtney Anne Nelson

FEATURING : Aidy McKeon, Ally Massey, Andy Donnelly, Cameron Mitchell Bell, Cara Rose DiPetro, Eric May Liu, Gabby Foster, Hannah Ellowitz, Jahir L.Hipps, Jahmar Ortiz, Max Heitmann, Mia Cherise Hall

Canaan Harris (Music Director, Keys), Rebecca Rand (Arranger), Logan Anthony (Guitar), and Alex Crossland (Drums).

Featuring songs including "TikTok Medley," "Sunday Kind of Love," "Say a Little Prayer (Glee Version)," "Running Up That Hill," "drivers license," and MORE vital tunes!

"54 Sings TikTok" plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on March 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM. There is a $25-$35 cover charge ($28.50-$38.50 with fees) and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.







