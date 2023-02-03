Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

54 SINGS STARKID to be Presented in February, Featuring Brenna Patzer, Victoria Vagasy & More

They'll be belting out the hits you know and love from StarKid classics like: A Trail to Oregon, Holy Musical Batman, Twisted, and more.

Feb. 03, 2023  

Join in at 54 Below for a zany night of magic, mystery, and a whole bunch of laughs as they honor the amazingly goofy internet musical sensation StarKid.

Come get silly with Aly Marie Mazzie & Brenna Patzer (Co-Directors) as we board the Hogwarts express with this star-studded cast featuring Chloe Castro-Santos, Oliver Richman, Victoria Vagasy, Chloë Wendler, Clark Mantilla, Shayne Vasquez, & Eli Weary. They'll be belting out the hits you know and love from StarKid classics like: A Trail to Oregon, Holy Musical Batman, Twisted, and of course, A Very Potter Musical (and many more!). With a magical band featuring: Leslie Wickham (MD/Keys), Jude Caminos (Drums), & Benjamin Samuelson (Guitar), you'll be under the grooviest spell NYC has to offer!

Doors open at 9PM with student rush available at the door!

Get your tickets here: https://54below.com/events/54-sings-starkid/

Sunday, February 5th at 9:30PM

Aly Marie Mazzie, Brenna Patzer, & co in 54 Sings Starkid plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on February 5th at 9:30PM. There is a $25-$65 cover charge ($29-$69 with fees) and $20 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551/.

