54 SINGS PRINCESSES VS VILLAINS Comes to 54 Below Next Month

54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, will present Samantha Yakaitis and Elisabeth Nordeen in 54 Sings Princesses VS Villains on April 8, 2024 at 9:30 pm. Return to the songs of your childhood as Princesses and their Villains battle in a whimsical collection of nostalgic melodies. This event hosts a group of up-and-coming artists that will make you question if there really is such a thing as good and evil. Expect songs from your favorite movies and shows—from Tangled to Frozen, and from Shrek to Into The Woods! Whether it's your favorite tune or one you didn't realize you loved, this night is sure to make you feel magical!

This show will feature Natalie Kovacs, Andrew Darling, Liliana Patracuolla, Joseph Soto, Felicia Josey (54 Sings Lizzy McAlpine at 54 Below), Grace Fisher, Megan Grass, Tenzin Malaika-Huisman, Ellistaire Perry (Sincerely Mateo at 54 Below), Samantha EllaRose, Drea Campo, Jenna Tiso, Patrick Robbins, Ella Miller, Ainsley Martell, and Emmie Pack. Additionally, this event is stage managed by Gen Hoelscher and accompanied on piano by Joshua Turchin (last seen in 54 Celebrates Alice in Wonderland Musicals at 54 Below).

Samantha Yakaitis and Elisabeth Nordeen in 54 Sings Princesses VS Villains plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on April 8th, 2024 at 9:30 pm. There is a $29 cover charge (includes $4 in fees) - $40 cover charge (includes $5 fees). Premiums are $73 (including $8 in fees). There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.org. Tickets on the day of performance after 7:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.