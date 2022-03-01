54 SINGS LIZZO Comes to Feinstein's/54 Below This Month

Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club, presents 54 Sings Lizzo on March 17th, 2022. This event is also being streamed online through BroadwayWorld Events.

Lizzo will not be appearing at this concert.

Do you have the Juice? Can you keep the Tempo? Well the Rumors are true! Join us at Feinstein's/54 Below as we celebrate the music of the and only LIZZO! Get ready to dance in your seat to your favorite uplifting Lizzo jams like "Good As Hell," "Truth Hurts," and many more! This show will include iconic throwbacks like "Phone" and newer hits like "Rumors." From her body-positive influence on social media to winning multiple Grammys for her debut album, this singing, dancing, rapping flutist is definitely a force to be celebrated and you are not going to want to miss this show!

Featuring:

Amara Brady ("Joe Iconis Christmas Extravaganza")

Michelle Dowdy (Hairspray)

Michael Ray Fisher (Rocktopia)

Mark Mauriello (Oscar at the Crown)

Kelly McIntyre (Punk Rock Girl, Love in Hate Nation)

Anthony Murphy (Diana, Aladdin)

Nicole Vanessa Ortiz (Smokey Joe's Cafe)

Beda Spindola (Revelation: The Musical)

Rachel Simone Webb (Hairspray)

Elyce West

Maria Wirries (Dear Evan Hansen)

with Music Director Elijah Caldwell.

Produced by Assistant Programming Directors Kevin Ferguson and Alexa Spiegel

54 Sings Lizzo plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) March 17th, 2022. There is a $25-$60 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.