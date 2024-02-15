54 SINGS HIDDEN GEMS Comes to 54 Below Next Month

54 BELOW will present 54 Sings Hidden Gems: Our Favorite Selections from Song Cycles on March 3, 2024 at 9:30pm. Directed and produced by Nicky Redd and Celeste Javier, this captivating show highlights a talented ensemble of singers and musicians who will take the stage to showcase their favorite songs from various song cycles, ranging from well-known cabaret classics to brand new works!

Prepare for a night of emotions and stories from new works and iconic song cycles featuring numbers from Jason Robert Brown’s The Last 5 Years, 35mm: A Musical Exhibition by Ryan Scott Oliver, and Edges by Pasek and Paul. From poignant ballads to infectious rhythms, each song will transport you to a different world, inviting you to experience the power and beauty of song cycles like never before.

The 21 featured performers are either performing arts students, working professionals, or aspiring artists—with a few making their NYC and/or 54 Below debuts, and all being up-and-coming stars. Alongside Nicky Redd and Celeste Javier is Hannah Adams, Taylor Baxter, Addison Clover, Hero Cordileone, Gabrielle Driese, Morgan Dudley, Cydney Gleckner, Brooke Henderson, Tyler Luff, Mars, Haley Jane Massey, Ellen McGihon, Erica Molfetto, Anthony Nardulli, Akasha Nelson, Moana Poyer, Andres Reyes, Will Tully, and Kylie Wu.

The cast will be under music direction by James Stryska. The exhibition will showcase a series of duets and group songs, which celebrate the diverse history of song cycles.

“54 Sings Hidden Gems is a chance for young artists to explore songs they can bring their authentic selves to,” says producer Nicky Redd.

“Song cycles have no dialogue whatsoever, it’ll be exciting to see how each performer interprets their piece,” adds producer Celeste Javier.

Whether you're a seasoned lover of song cycles or new to this genre, this show is sure to leave you inspired, uplifted, and with a renewed appreciation for the hidden treasures within the world of musical theater.

Nicky Redd and Celeste Javier have produced, directed, and performed in two cabarets together at The Green Room 42 with The 2023 BIPOC Cabaret and The Recast Cabaret. The producing team worked with Marymount Manhattan College’s Theatre Arts Advocates, which holds various events throughout the school year to offer artistic opportunities, learn from leading theatre activists such as George Strus, and provide advocacy support for students.

54 Sings Hidden Gems: Our Favorite Selections from Song Cycles plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on March 3rd, 2024 at 9:30pm. Cover charges are $29 (includes $4 in fees) – $40 (includes $5 in fees). Premiums are $67.50 (includes $7.50 in fees). There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.org. Tickets on the day of performance after 7:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.



