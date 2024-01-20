54 CELEBRATES MEL BROOKS, Alan H. Green, and More To Play 54 Below Next Week

Next week, 54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club and 2022 Tony Awards Honoree for Excellence in the Theatre, will present some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond. 54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit www.54Below.org or call (646) 476-3551. Limited $15 tickets are available for some shows. Visit Click Here for more information.

54 CELEBRATES Mel Brooks – JANUARY 22 AT 7PM & 9:30PM

The 7pm performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, Click Here.

Got High Anxiety over the winter? Well, Springtime with Mel Brooks is coming! Why not join us for a roll in the hay and a preview of History of the World Part II. Giddy up on your Blazing Saddles and join us for a night of hilarity! Seriously, bring 11 friends and we'll have Twelve Chairs waiting for you. Remember this is a live cabaret and not a Silent Movie – so, screw To Be Or Not To Be, the question is will you be there?

Back after three sold-out nights of hilarity in 2020, 2022 and 2023! Join us at 54 Below as we celebrate the incomparable Mensch of Comedy! Expect to hear hits like, “Springtime for Hitler,” “High Anxiety,” “Men In Tights,” “Roll In The Hay,” and more!

Featuring Major Attaway, Max Bartos, Cayleigh Capaldi, Joseph DePietro, Remy Germinario, Allison Guinn, Eric Gunhus, Andrew Kober, Michael Kushner, Stuart Marland, Alex Puette, Michele Ragusa, T. Oliver Reid, Jelani Remy, Angie Schworer, Adam B. Shapiro, Phil Sloves, Amy Spanger, and Leigh Zimmerman.

Also featuring Caroline Aimetti, Carina Hernandez, and Rebecca Kuznick.

Hosted by Angie Schworer.

Musical direction by Eli Schildkraut.

Produced by Jen Sandler and Michael Kushner.

For the 7pm performance: $62 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $100.50 premium seating (includes $10.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

For the 9:30pm performance: $56.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $89.50 premium seating (includes $9.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

THE HISTORY OF THE MYSTERY OF EDWIN DROOD – JANUARY 23 AT 7PM

Jarrett Winters Morley is proud to bring their celebration of the Tony-winning Rupert Holmes musical, The History of The Mystery of Edwin Drood, to 54 Below! Directed and curated by Jarrett Winters Morley, The History of The Mystery of Edwin Drood takes us behind the scenes about the show's conception, process, and eventual production in an unprecedented history-filled concert. Featuring songs such as “There You Are,” “Moonfall,” and “Don't Quit While You're Ahead,” audiences at The History of The Mystery of Edwin Drood will be seeing the show like never before. And just like the show, you will help decide how the evening ends! Join us for this deep dive into The Mystery of Edwin Drood and the journey it took to be what it is today!

Hosted/chaired by Jarrett Winters Morley.

Creative consultation by Kaitlyn Trusty.

Production supervision by Sarah Krempasky.

Featuring Beatriz Coronel, Katie Grogg, Elizabeth Harlen, Christian Harward, KEVIN Ray Johnson, Aubrey Leigh Kirk, Adam LaSalle, Brian Lundy, Bradley Adam Stein, and Lindsey Wayne.

Joined by Kate Amrine on trumpet, Sienna George on bass, Jordan Miller on saxophone, Kabelo Boy Mokhatla on kit, Seth Schultheis on piano, and Brandon Fillette on synth.

$62 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $100.50 premium seating (includes $10.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

COZY UP WITH QUEER DUETS – JANUARY 23 AT 9:30PM

Emily Harnett & Patrick Mizzoni and their reinvented, colorful and proud ensemble are so excited to bring this medley of iconic, historical, and contemporary musical theater duets to life at 54 Below! Directed and produced by Emily Harnett and Patrick Mizzoni, Cozy Up with Queer Duets is a reimagined evening of traditionally heterosexual duets. This cabaret features songs like “I Love You Like a Table” from Waitress all the way to “What You Mean To Me” from Finding Neverland. Cozy Up with Queer Duets is a cutting edge concert that helps broaden the horizons of what the LGBTQ experience looks like. Join us for this diverse and captivating performance with voices that need to be heard!

Featuring Ian Brady (he/him), Anthony Cangiamila (he/him), Marissa DiGennaro (she/her), Jerrod Ryan Ganesh (they/them), Emily Harnett (they/them), JQ Hennessy (she/her), Patrick Mizzoni (he/they/she), Zoey Myers (she/they), Tyler Nabinger (he/him), Rachel Parker (she/they), Justin Rivers (they/he/she), Isabel Tague (she/her), Tyqaun White (he/they), and Nathan Zimmerman (he/him).

$51 cover charge (includes $6 in fees). $84 premium seating (includes $9 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Carole Bufford: YOU DON'T OWN ME- THE FEARLESS FEMALES OF THE 1960S – JANUARY 24 AT 8PM

“The real thing: you know it when you see it…The way her voice, with its blues inflections, cut a swath, leaving nothing standing, tempts me to describe her with groveling hyperbole as an earthier, more acerbic 21st-century Barbra Streisand.” –The New York Times

Carole J. Bufford, award-winning cabaret star and powerhouse vocalist, returns to 54 Below with her tribute to the fearless, fabulous females of the 1960s. With music made famous by Janis Joplin, Tina Turner, Carole King, Dionne Warwick, Dusty Springfield, Nancy Sinatra, Cher, and more, Carole and her quartet will put their own inimitable spin on these classics. You Don't Own Me celebrates a time of great change and transition in America and across the pond. The musical and cultural landscape was never the same after these bold and daring women planted their flags and ensured their voices were heard.

$73 cover charge (includes $8 in fees). $111.50 premium seating (includes $11.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Jerry Orbach'S BROADWAY – JANUARY 25 AT 7PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, Click Here.

Back for an encore by popular demand after a sold out show last summer! Join us at 54 as we celebrate Jerry Orbach, the beloved performer who started out Off-Broadway in The Threepenny Opera and The Fantasticks, then went on to become a leading man in such Broadway shows as Carnival, Promises, Promises, Chicago, and 42nd Street before beginning a brilliant final chapter in his career that included work in films and, of course, his iconic television role of Lt. Lennie Briscoe in “Law & Order.”

The cast of Jerry Orbach's Broadway is headed by Broadway veterans William Michals (Parade, South Pacific, etc.) and Jay Aubrey Jones (Cats, How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying), along with Patrick Michael Wickham (The Phantom of the Opera, title role, int'l tour). Our special guests for the evening will be Anita Gillette, who played opposite Jerry Orbach in Carnival on Broadway and in Guys & Dolls at New York City Center; Lee Roy Reams, who co-starred with Jerry in 42nd Street; and Jerry's sons, Chris Orbach and Tony Orbach. This show is conceived, directed, and hosted by Michael Portantiere, with Matthew Martin Ward as musical director/pianist.

$73 cover charge (includes $8 in fees). $111.50 premium seating (includes $11.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

MUSICAL THEATRE GOES FOLK/ROCK – JANUARY 25 AT 9:30PM

It's been a while since Broadway has been on the radio, so we are bringing the radio to Broadway! Join us for a night of our favorite Broadway tunes reimagined as folk and rock songs, with original re-orchestrations by Ben Sellers. Drawing inspiration from Fleetwood Mac, Joni Mitchell, Paramore and Florence, this show takes another look at shows like Wicked, Sweeney Todd, Disney's Aladdin, and more. This show will be directed by Viraj Shriwardhankar, with music direction by Ben Sellers, and will feature a cast of 54 favorites, plus established and new voices!

Featuring Gabriel Argate, Ethan Hardy Benson, Courtney Blanc, Ella Dolynchuk, Galen Donovan, Grace Foulsham, Jo Garcia-Reger, Blake Griffey, Owen Ing, Elise Killian, Tatum Langley, Francesca Litterio, Katryna Marttala, Michael Nero, Zoe Olson, Emily Rooney, Sabrina Shah, Owen Claire Smith, Sunaya Smith, Sam St. Jean, and Brett Cole Young.

Joined by Mitch Bowers on drums, Braedan Myers on bass, Jayden Ostler on piano, and Ben Sellers on guitar.

$40 cover charge (includes $5 in fees). $67.50 premium seating (includes $7.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Alan H. Green: FINALLY! – JANUARY 26 & 27 AT 7PM

Known for his powerhouse vocals, dynamic stage presence, and incredible versatility, Alan H. Green is thrilled to make his NYC cabaret debut with his first solo show: Finally!

From a Blue-Chip college football scholarship to the Broadway stage, Green's three-decade career has taken him all over the world, from performances at The White House to the Mount of Olives in Jerusalem. He has performed on Broadway in the original casts of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (Mr. Beauregarde), School of Rock, Sister Act, and Play On!, appeared in Peter Pan Live! on NBC, originated lead roles in new musicals including Freaky Friday and Broadway Bounty Hunter, appearing on both original cast albums, and appeared in national tours including Smokey Joe's Cafe, Swing!, and Spelling Bee. He is currently an Associate Artist and Board Member at Barrington Stage Company and a Deacon at Metro Baptist Church in Hell's Kitchen.

Delighting audiences with a mix of Broadway hits, jazz standards, and soulful originals, Green will transport you through a journey of laughter, heartache, and triumph.

Music directed by Micah Young.

$67.50 cover charge (includes $7.50 in fees) - $78.50 cover charge (includes $8.50 in fees). $111.50 premium seating (includes $11.50 in fees) – $122.50 premium seating (includes $12.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS BROADWAY'S GREATEST HITS! – JANUARY 27 AT 9:30PM

Previous volumes of this Scott Siegel concert event hit 54 Below like lightning! This was the show that every musical theater-lover had been waiting for… and now we're going to do it again, with a brand new line-up of 54 Sings Broadway's Greatest Hits!

If you skip through cast albums just to hear the very best songs in each show, this is the nightclub concert event for you. If you love the classics of the Great White Way, come and hear the songs that made Broadway great, that made your heart soar, that you used to sing (maybe still do) in the shower! But at 54 Below, you will hear the greatest Broadway songs of all time performed by today's greatest stars, singing them straight up, the way you want to hear them!

And who better to produce/direct/host this show than the creator of Town Hall's critically acclaimed Broadway by the Year series, Scott Siegel, creator of more than 500 major concert events centered on Broadway music! 54 Sings Broadway's Greatest Hits! will be a thrilling night that you won't forget…

Featuring John Cardea, Jr., Coulby Jenkins, Ben Jones, Ryan Knowles, MOIPEI, Izaya Perrier, Adam B. Shapiro, Chandler Sinks, and more stars to be announced!

$56.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $95 premium seating (includes $10 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

SONDHEIM UNPLUGGED – JANUARY 28 AT 7PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, Click Here.

We're Still Here! The Company of our celebrated, long-running series, Sondheim Unplugged, is thrilled to be Back in Business for season thirteen of our award-winning program. A celebrated New York event since 2010 (It's a Hit!), Sondheim Unplugged features some of Broadway and cabaret's most dynamic voices, accompanied by piano only, delving into the musical world of Broadway's master composer. Hosted by Broadway wit Rob Maitner, with music direction from John Fischer, expect fun facts and tidbits about the original Broadway productions and an evening well spent with Old Friends. Because, God, That's Good!

Featuring special guests Albert Guerzon, Ramona Mallory, Karen Mason, Lucia Spina, and Aléna Watters.

Starring Kate Loprest, Rob Maitner, and Jody Reynard.

$56.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $89.50 premium seating (includes $9.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Miki Abraham: SOMEWHERE THAT'S BLUE, FEAT. Traci Elaine Lee & MORE! – JANUARY 28 AT 9:30PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, Click Here.

“I was impressed with Lulu (Shucked). When Abraham sang “Independently Owned,” she commanded the room with a Julia Sugarbacker, just-so-you-will-know-and-your-children-will-someday-know prowess…”- Garden And Gun

Miki Abraham star of Shucked, Once On This Island, and ‘The Glee Project' makes her solo 54 Below debut in Somewhere That's Blue… An unbridled romp through hope, diversity, and growth in the Bluegrass State. Featuring varied music selections from Reba to Sondheim, Dolly to LaChiusa. Somewhere That's Blue is sure to provide toe tapping thought provoking dialogue on growing through limitations and living your dream.

Featuring special guests Alex Joseph Grayson (Parade), Traci Elaine Lee (Shucked), and Alyssa Wray (“American Idol”).

$40 cover charge (includes $5 in fees). $67.50 premium seating (includes $7.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

LIVE AT 54 BELOW

54 Below's new series is designed to make more shows accessible to fans all over the world. “Live from 54 Below” will feature LIVE performances of current shows on the calendar, streamed directly from Broadway's Living Room. Seven cameras will capture the excitement of being at the venue – all paired with the club's dramatic lighting and award-winning sound design. To recreate the live experience, all shows will be presented exclusively at the time of performance with an in-house audience and will not be available on demand afterwards.

The following performances will be streamed live. For tickets, visit www.54Below.org/LIVE.

54 CELEBRATES Mel Brooks January 22 at 7pm ET / Tickets $28.50 (includes $3.50 in fees.)

Jerry Orbach'S BROADWAY January 25 at 7pm ET / Tickets $28.50 (includes $3.50 in fees.)

SONDHEIM UNPLUGGED January 28 at 7pm ET / Tickets $28.50 (includes $3.50 in fees.)

Miki Abraham: SOMEWHERE THAT'S BLUE January 28 at 9:45pm ET / Tickets $28.50 (includes $3.50 in fees.)

MORE ABOUT 54 BELOW

54 Below, a recipient of the 2022 TONY AWARDS Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, is a non-profit organization with a mission to preserve the music of Broadway and expand the art of the cabaret while growing opportunities for diverse communities of emerging and established artists and providing unparalleled audience experiences.

It was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. One of the most in demand venues in the city presenting over 700 shows per year, the club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, 54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists. It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent.

54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at 54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm. Tickets and information at 54below.org.