53 Above Reopens as Hybrid Cabaret/Streaming Venue

After the resoundingly successful reopening of the world famous Broadway Comedy Club, we are proud to announce the reopening and new mission of it's adjacent cabaret space, 53 Above.

In 2020, the performing world adapted to new technologies such as zoom and twitch. Inspired by this, 53 above reopens with new streaming capabilities to help brighten the post-covid transition of live theater in NYC.

53 above is accepting new bookings for live musical events and traditional cabaret fare, now with the option to present the show online as it happens. If desired, for each show, we can simulcast an HD video stream, featuring 2 cameras and high quality sound.

The room is also available to tape a show or to stream with no live audience.

Each show's stream may be presented over the service of their choice, or through the club's own streaming site . The artist may decide for the stream to be free to view, or they may sell tickets for viewing.

In addition to the new streaming capabilities, Broadway Comedy Club has renovated its facility to the highest standards of covid safety. This includes new ventilation systems, temperature screening, and staff protocols that make sure the cabaret experience is comfortable, and as safe as possible for everyone.

Follow or ask questions on the venue's Facebook page, https://fb.com/53abovebroadway, Or, contact cabaret wizard, Jason Ellis, for details and booking information.