Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

20th Anniversary Virtual Reunion of THE PRODUCERS to be Presented by Feinstein's/54 Below This Fall

Watch the announcement video and catch a special appearance from the one and only Mel Brooks!

Apr. 28, 2021  

A 20th anniversary virtual reunion of The Producers will be recorded at Feinstein's/54 Below this fall. Members of the original cast and creative team will join the festivities.

Further details will be announced at a future date.

Check out the video announcement below!

The Producers is adapted by Mel Brooks and Thomas Meehan from Brooks' 1968 film of the same name, with lyrics by Brooks and music by Brooks and Glen Kelly. As in the film, the story concerns two theatrical producers who scheme to get rich by overselling interests in a Broadway flop. Complications arise when the show unexpectedly turns out to be successful.

The original production opened on Broadway on April 19, 2001, starring Nathan Lane and Matthew Broderick, and ran for 2,502 performances, winning a record-breaking 12 Tony Awards. It spawned a successful London production running for three years, national tours, many productions internationally and a 2005 film version.


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Syndee Winters
Syndee Winters
DeMarius R. Copes
DeMarius R. Copes
Megan Levine
Megan Levine

Related Articles View More Cabaret Stories
Samantha Pauly, Storm Lever, and Mariah Rose Faith Will Star In REMEMBER BROADWAY? 3.0 Photo

Samantha Pauly, Storm Lever, and Mariah Rose Faith Will Star In REMEMBER BROADWAY? 3.0

SUNDAY TEA WITH JOHN MCD Ends Online Run May 2nd Photo

SUNDAY TEA WITH JOHN MCD Ends Online Run May 2nd

May 3rd JAMIE DEROY & FRIENDS Will Be Songs from TONY AWARD WINNING MUSICALS PART ONE Photo

May 3rd JAMIE DEROY & FRIENDS Will Be Songs from TONY AWARD WINNING MUSICALS PART ONE

From Broadway To Cabaret JIM CARUSOS PAJAMA CAST PARTY Is Where The Talent Can Be Seen Photo

From Broadway To Cabaret JIM CARUSO'S PAJAMA CAST PARTY Is Where The Talent Can Be Seen


More Hot Stories For You

  • Lip Sync Battle To Raise Awareness Of 'Social Bullying'
  • Betty Buckley, Lea Salonga, Stephanie J. Block and More Join NF Hope Concert 2021
  • A SPECIAL COVID-19 MUSICAL Comes to Step VA
  • 24-hour Live Broadcast Will Raise Funds For Spring Theatre