20th Anniversary Virtual Reunion of THE PRODUCERS to be Presented by Feinstein's/54 Below This Fall

A 20th anniversary virtual reunion of The Producers will be recorded at Feinstein's/54 Below this fall. Members of the original cast and creative team will join the festivities.

Further details will be announced at a future date.

Check out the video announcement below!

The Producers is adapted by Mel Brooks and Thomas Meehan from Brooks' 1968 film of the same name, with lyrics by Brooks and music by Brooks and Glen Kelly. As in the film, the story concerns two theatrical producers who scheme to get rich by overselling interests in a Broadway flop. Complications arise when the show unexpectedly turns out to be successful.

The original production opened on Broadway on April 19, 2001, starring Nathan Lane and Matthew Broderick, and ran for 2,502 performances, winning a record-breaking 12 Tony Awards. It spawned a successful London production running for three years, national tours, many productions internationally and a 2005 film version.