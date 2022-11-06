10 Videos To Tide Us Over Until TO STEVE WITH LOVE: LIZ CALLAWAY CELEBRATES SONDHEIM Plays 54 Below On November 9th
Three more days until Liz Callaway celebrates her new album with an encore of her Sondheim tribute show.
Earlier this year Liz Callaway debuted a stunning show about her friend, her male muse, her mentor, Stephen Sondheim, with whom she had a lifelong relationship, first, as fan, then, as employer, and, finally, as friend. TO STEVE WITH LOVE: LIZ CALLAWAY CELEBRATES SONDHEIM got rave reviews and a live recording and that album will be released in mere days, on November 11th. In celebration of what is sure to be a best-seller, Liz will return to 54 Below with her musical memoir in three days' time, with an encore performance of the production.
In anticipation of the event, Broadway World Cabaret went down the YouTube rabbit hole and came up with these ten videos to keep us all satisfied until the performance on the 9th, and the album release on the 11th.
Dear readers, don't miss this - not the show, not the album, not the experience.
Get tickets to the performance on the 54 Below website HERE and pre-order the album on the Liz Callaway website HERE, but find it as a digital download starting November 11th.
To Steve With Love: Liz Callaway Celebrates Sondheim will play Feinstein's at the Nikko (San Francisco) on November 18 & 19, Feinstein's at Vitello's on December 15 & 16, and all of the touring dates for the show can be found on the Liz Callaway website (link above).
Read the Broadway World review of To Steve With Love: Liz Callaway Celebrate Sondheim HERE.
Photo of Liz Callaway by Michael Hull.
1. What More Do I Need?
2. Like It Was
3. Being Alive
4. Not While I'm Around
5. Broadway Baby
6. Anyone Can Whistle
7. Another Hundred People
8. In Buddy's Eyes
9. Goodbye For Now
10. Move On
Join Team BroadwayWorld
Are you an avid Cabaret fan in NYC? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.
Interested? Learn more here.
Industry Classifieds
From This Author - Stephen Mosher
Stephen Mosher is the author of The Sweater Book (a collection of his photography featuring celebrated artists from the entertainment communities of New York, Los Angeles, and London), Lived In Cra... (read more about this author)
November 5, 2022
Broadway World Cabaret is looking at the work of the man at THE HEAD OF THE CLASS.
Feature: 30 Days Of Cabaret Gratitude - Day Four: The Curators
November 4, 2022
Broadway World Cabaret is looking at the work of four producers we call THE CURATORS.
Feature: Now Showing: Cabaret Contempt
November 3, 2022
When an audience member is ruining your enjoyment of a show, it's one thing - but what happens when that audience member is someone everyone knows?
Feature: 30 Days Of Cabaret Gratitude - Day Three: The Basherts
November 3, 2022
Broadway World Cabaret is looking at the work of a couple we call THE BASHERTS
Review: JASON GRAAE'S GRAAETEST HIT'S (THE SEQUEL) at The Green Room 42 Is Great, Spelled The Right Way
November 2, 2022
Jason Graae returned to New York last week with two nights of music and clowning at The Green Room 42 and the audience laughed til their sides hurt.