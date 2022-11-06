10 Videos To Tide Us Over Until TO STEVE WITH LOVE: LIZ CALLAWAY CELEBRATES SONDHEIM Plays 54 Below On November 9th

Earlier this year Liz Callaway debuted a stunning show about her friend, her male muse, her mentor, Stephen Sondheim, with whom she had a lifelong relationship, first, as fan, then, as employer, and, finally, as friend. TO STEVE WITH LOVE: LIZ CALLAWAY CELEBRATES SONDHEIM got rave reviews and a live recording and that album will be released in mere days, on November 11th. In celebration of what is sure to be a best-seller, Liz will return to 54 Below with her musical memoir in three days' time, with an encore performance of the production.

In anticipation of the event, Broadway World Cabaret went down the YouTube rabbit hole and came up with these ten videos to keep us all satisfied until the performance on the 9th, and the album release on the 11th.

Dear readers, don't miss this - not the show, not the album, not the experience.

Get tickets to the performance on the 54 Below website HERE and pre-order the album on the Liz Callaway website HERE, but find it as a digital download starting November 11th.

To Steve With Love: Liz Callaway Celebrates Sondheim will play Feinstein's at the Nikko (San Francisco) on November 18 & 19, Feinstein's at Vitello's on December 15 & 16, and all of the touring dates for the show can be found on the Liz Callaway website (link above).

Read the Broadway World review of To Steve With Love: Liz Callaway Celebrate Sondheim HERE.

Photo of Liz Callaway by Michael Hull.

