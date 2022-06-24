10 Videos To Tempt Us To See Desi Oakley's THE LIGHT EFFECT at The Green Room 42 on June 30th

Singing actress Desi Oakley is stretching her artistic wings these days. The Broadway actress and recording artist has written a new musical titled THE LIGHT EFFECT about a young woman whose life changes when she realizes she has a superpower that allows her to see people who are silently experiencing a suicidal ideation. What she does with her superpower is revealed throughout the course of the play, for which Ms. Oakley has created the book, lyrics, and music.

Next week, on June 30th, Desi Oakley and director WILL NUNZIATA, who is working with Oakley to develop the show, will present a sneak peek at the new musical in a concert performance at The Green Room 42 featuring Christiani Pitts, Caitlin Kinnunen, and a cast of other musical theater creatives, all showcased in the video roundup below. With Musical Director Macy Schmidt working with the working with the women of The Broadway Sinfonietta, the presentation promises to be an evening rich with quality musical entertainment and resonant storytelling.

See a promo video about The Light Effect on Vimeo HERE and enjoy the following collection of videos of the artists who will appear at The Green Room 42 when THE LIGHT EFFECT concert plays at 7 pm.

For reservations visit the Green Room 42 website HERE.

1. Change The World from THE LIGHT EFFECT, performed by Desi Oakley and Tyler Hardwick:

2. No One Else by Christiani Pitts, who will appear on 6/30:

3. Changing My Major by Caitlin Kinnunen, who will appear on 6/30:

4. Honesty by Michael Wingate, who will appear on 6/30:

5. She Used To Be Mine by Becca White, who will appear on 6/30:

6. Michael In The Bathroom performed by Chris Tamayo, who will appear on 6/30:

7. The Broadway Sinfonietta, who will appear on 6/30:

8. Let It Go performed by Desi Oakley, creator of THE LIGHT EFFECT:

9. Closer performed by Desi Oakley, writer, lyricist, and composer of THE LIGHT EFFECT:

10. All 'Er Nothin' performed by Desi Oakley, who will appear on 6/30: