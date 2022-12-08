10 Videos To Get Us Jazzed For A NICOLE HENRY HOLIDAY at 54 Below December 10 & 11

This holiday season award-winning jazz vocalist Nicole Henry returns to 54 Below for two night, December 10th and 11th, with a new show titled A Nicole Henry HOLIDAY: WHEN I THINK OF HOME. For this personally-informed program, Ms. Henry will be reminiscing about the holidays of her childhood and the family memories of home that have resonated with her, through the years.

As the days draw near to the return of this Broadway World Cabaret favorite, our team has been looking through the YouTube channels for some of videos that get us primed for WHEN I THINK OF HOME.

For information and reservations, visit the 54 Below website HERE.

THIS is the Nicole Henry website.

1. Your Smiling Face

2. I Am Changing

3. Anytime You Need a Friend

4. O Holy Night

5. Feeling Good

6. Teach Me Tonight

7. One Moment In Time

8. Waiting in Vain

9. Get Here

10. Home