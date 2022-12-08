10 Videos To Get Us Jazzed For A NICOLE HENRY HOLIDAY at 54 Below December 10 & 11
WHEN I THINK OF HOME is a promising subtitle for the jazz singer's holiday outing.
This holiday season award-winning jazz vocalist Nicole Henry returns to 54 Below for two night, December 10th and 11th, with a new show titled A Nicole Henry HOLIDAY: WHEN I THINK OF HOME. For this personally-informed program, Ms. Henry will be reminiscing about the holidays of her childhood and the family memories of home that have resonated with her, through the years.
As the days draw near to the return of this Broadway World Cabaret favorite, our team has been looking through the YouTube channels for some of videos that get us primed for WHEN I THINK OF HOME.
For information and reservations, visit the 54 Below website HERE.
THIS is the Nicole Henry website.
1. Your Smiling Face
2. I Am Changing
3. Anytime You Need a Friend
4. O Holy Night
5. Feeling Good
6. Teach Me Tonight
7. One Moment In Time
8. Waiting in Vain
9. Get Here
10. Home
Join Team BroadwayWorld
Are you an avid Cabaret fan in NYC? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.
Interested? Learn more here.
|Vote Now for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards
|voting ends in
From This Author - Stephen Mosher
Stephen Mosher is the author of The Sweater Book (a collection of his photography featuring celebrated artists from the entertainment communities of New York, Los Angeles, and London), Lived In Cra... (read more about this author)
December 8, 2022
Jazz great Nicole Henry is ready to celebrate the holidays and celebrate home as she returns to NYC and 54 Below with A NICOLE HENRY HOLIDAY.
A Cabaret Christmas Playlist For A Joyful, Jolly Season
December 7, 2022
The world of music features a cornucopia of Christmas albums, and in this day and age of playlists, Broadway World Cabaret has twenty songs that make for some good Christmas cheer.
Review: AUDRA MCDONALD Gives Grace And Has Fun At Carnegie Hall
December 7, 2022
In her most recent appearance at Carnegie Hall Audra McDonald reached the heights of entertainment excellence.
Review: THE JINKX & DELA HOLIDAY SHOW At Town Hall Is The Annual Holiday Show People Should See
December 6, 2022
The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show sold out Town Hall this year, and it should sell out Town Hall every year.
10 Videos To Get Us Dreaming About Mark William TECHNICOLOR DREAMS at The Green Room 42
December 5, 2022
Popular singing actor Mark William returns to The Green Room 42 on December 10th and Broadway World Cabaret is counting down the days with a video roundup of the singer who favors the art of crooning.