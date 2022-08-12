10 Videos To Celebrate Robbie Rozelle's PARTY MIX Residency at The Green Room 42

Robbie Rozelle, the one-time former actor turned Broadway Records A&R Director, has become quite the cabaret artist in the last few years. Dusting off his performance skills and dreams, Robbie started out with one musical comedy cabaret and ended up a recording artist, a cabaret Variety Program host, and a solo artist welcoming guests like Mauricio Martinez and Jonathan Hoover to his solo shows in upscale venues like 54 Below and Birdland. Now, the musical storyteller will premiere a new residency at The Green Room 42 titled PARTY MIX. Working alongside longtime musical director Yasuhiko Fukuoka, Rozzelle plans his usual combination of comedy, heartbreak, glamorous guests, and irreverence, and it all starts August 15th at 7 pm, with subsequent performances throughout the rest of the year.

To celebrate Robbie Rozelle and his new gig, Broadway World Cabaret has been scrolling through the YouTube machine to see which of our favorite Rozelle appearances have been uploaded for everyone's viewing pleasure.

Get a reservation to PARTY MIX on the Green Room 42 website HERE and take a look at the Robbie Rozelle website HERE.

1. The Aged-Out Medley

2. Move On

3. Meadowlark

4. Not Since Carrie Medley

5. In Hell's Kitchen

6. I Was Here

7. Happy Days/Get Happy

8. A Step Too Far

9. Suddenly Seymour

10. Tomorrow/Here Comes The Sun