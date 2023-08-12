10 Videos To Bring Jazz Singer JOHN MINNOCK Back To 54 Below

Jazz singer returns to Broadway's Living Room for yearly concert.

Aug. 12, 2023

10 Videos To Bring Jazz Singer JOHN MINNOCK Back To 54 Below Jazz singer John Minnock has formed a tradition these last few years - an annual trip to the stage of 54 Below to share with his growing gaggle of dedicated fans the jazz stylings that have made him the continually growing popular artist that he is.  That yearly visit to Broadway's Living Room is coming up on August 18th at 9:30 pm and Broadway World Cabaret has been scrolling through the YouTube machine, enjoying some of our favorite videos of John in action in clubs around New York City over the years.

Enjoy our video roundup below and make a reservation to see the August 18th John Minnock show by visiting the 54 Below website HERE.

John Minnock has a website that can be accessed HERE.

1.  Autumn

2.  After All These Years

3.   Simplicity

4.  New York, New York

5.  You Don't Know What Love Is

6.  This Masquerade

7.   I Don't Remember Christmas

8.  Everything Reminds Me Of You

9.  Since I Fell For You

10.  Walking In Memphis




