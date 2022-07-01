10 Videos That Showcase The Appeal of Anaïs Reno At Birdland July 4th

Up-and-coming jazz singer Anaïs Reno will return to her favorite place to play out next week, as Birdland welcomes the multiple award winning performer back to their stage. In a relatively short time, the college student has taken the club and concert industry by storm, securing the praise of audiences and jazz musicians alike. Indeed, artists with significantly more experience than the Laguardia High School graduate consider Reno a peer and enjoy working alongside her, artists like Emmet Cohen, who hasn't just made several appearances with Reno on stage, he has played for her album LOVESOME THING - a CD of Billy Strayhorn and Duke Ellington compositions.

On July 4th at 7 pm, Ms. Reno can be found on the Main Stage at Birdland, performing alongside the Esteban Castro Trio. Information and reservations can be found on the Birdland website HERE. In the meantime, Broadway World Cabaret has a collection of ten videos to keep fans happy until Reno and Castro and co. step into the light on the fourth.

1. Still In Love

2. Ain't Got Nothin' But The Blues

3. Caravan

4. Embraceable You

5. Mood Indigo

6. Autumn Leaves

7. Gone With the Wind

8. I'm Just A Lucky So and So

9. Almost Like Being In Love

10. Still In Love