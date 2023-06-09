10 Videos That Make Us Get Happy About NIGHT OF A THOUSAND JUDYS at Joe's Pub On June 12th

The eleventh annual NIGHT OF A THOUSAND JUDYS concert will play Joe's Pub on Monday, June 12th, at 7 pm. The Justin Elizabeth Sayre created series is a benefit for the Ali Forney Center, built to provide shelter and assistance to the homeless youth of the LGBTQIA+ community of New York City. The Night of a Thousand Judys is one of the most anticipated productions throughout each year, always featuring an exciting cast of entertainers from the world of theater, cabaret and concert, and film, and this year's cast is no exception.

Creator, writer, and Emcee Sayre spoke with Broadway World Cabaret last week - that interview can be read HERE, and interested parties can find information about the show (and make reservations) HERE. There is information available about the Ali Forney Center on their website HERE.

In the meantime, the Broadway World Cabaret team has been scrolling through YouTube to find some of our favorite Night of a Thousand Judys performances from over the years.

1. Chicago by Molly Pope

2. I Got A Right To Sing The Blues by Jaime Cepero

3. Movie Medley by Ashley Brown

4. Stormy Weather by Natalie Douglas

5. Love by Justin Vivian Bond

6. Mr. Monotony by Gabrielle Stravelli

7. By Myself by Tonya Pinkins

8. The Boy Next Door by Melissa Errico

9. If Love Were All by Nathan Lee Graham

10. A New World by Justin Elizabeth Sayre