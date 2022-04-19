10 Videos That Have Us Excited To See SETH SIKES: I'LL BE SEEING YOU at Feinstein's/54 Below on April 26th

After a successful string of shows in which he paid tribute to some of the greatest divas of all time, Seth Sikes tested the waters with a theme show of music from the 1920s, proving that his talent, his appeal, and his fanbase go far beyond the diva demographic. Now the Fire Island viral video content creator returns to his favorite club with a new theme show, this time leaning into Broadway and The Great American Songbook.

As Seth prepares for his one-night-only event at 54 Below, Broadway World Cabaret has looked into some of the crooner's most festive and fun videos from over the years.

Get information and reservation to the April 26th performance of I'll Be Seeing You on the 54 Below website HERE.

Seth Sikes is on Twitter HERE and Instagram HERE.

1. Making Love Alone

2. Plenty of Time/Sing Happy

3. After You've Gone

4. I'm Nobody's Baby

5. What More Do I Need?

6. My Man

7. Arthur in the Afternoon

8. We're in the Money/Pennies From Heaven

9. Get Happy

10. I'm in Love Again