10 Videos That Have Us Counting The Days Till HANNAH JANE: THE LEADING LADIES OF BROADWAY at The Green Room 42 September 20th

Like a tidal wave of talent sweeping in and announcing herself, Hannah Jane landed in New York City and the cabaret industry sat up and took note. Recipient of the 2019 Julie Wilson Award, bestowed by The Mabel Mercer Foundation at the 30th Annual Cabaret Convention, Hannah Jane is a young prodigy whose skill belies her years. Let nobody mistake the young woman for a novice, for the gifted singing actress possesses golden talents that are on display any time she sets foot on a stage.

Weeks before the lockdown, HJ debuted her new show LEADING LADIES OF BROADWAY at Birdland, and then all future performances were put on hold. Now, the future leading lady will premiere the production at The Green Room 42 on September 20th. Read the Broadway World review of Leading Ladies of Broadway HERE, and get information and tickets to the return of Hannah Jane HERE. In the meantime, get a feel for why so many have become besotted by the ball of fire with these ten videos to pass the time until September 20th.

1. You're Gonna Hear From Me

2. My Ship