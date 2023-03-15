10 Doll-icious Videos To Get Us Psyched For 54 SINGS BARBIE at 54 Below

54 Below has a wonderful tradition of presenting new artists and niche concerts and in 2022 the Tony Award winning club presented 54 Sings Barbie, a concert celebrating the Barbie movie musicals of the 2000s and 2010s. Both performances of the whimsical offering sold at capacity, creating a demand for an encore presentation. That encore will play Broadway's Living Room on March 26th at 9:30 pm and will feature stars from Broadway's Beetlejuice and Jagged Little Pill alongside an exciting cast of today's talent. Tickets for the performance can be accessed at THIS link but there is a discount code for Bar Rail and Main Dining Room seats (BARBIE5) as well as a ticket giveaway, accessible HERE.

The Broadway World Cabaret team has had fun scrolling through the YouTube machine to look at numbers from the original concerts, all curated for our readers below, along with the full cast list.

1. "To Be A Princess" - Barbie as The Princess & The Pauper (Jacob Tyler Kent, Tory Vagasy)

2. "I Want It All" - Barbie and The Secret Door (Cara Rose DiPietro)

3. "I Am A Girl Like You" - Barbie as The Princess & The Pauper (Cara Rose DiPietro, Jillian Michelle Smith)

4. "How Can I Refuse" - Barbie as The Princess & The Pauper (Molly Russo)

5. "Not A Picture Perfect Girl" - Barbie Princess Adventure (Abigail Tucker)

6. "Rapunzel Theme" - Barbie as Rapunzel (Sasha Spitz)

7. "I Need To Know" - Barbie as The Island Princess (Gina Brown and Tory Vagasy)

8. "If You Love Me For Me" - Barbie as The Princess & The Pauper (Jacob Tyler Kent, Tory Vagasy)

9. "We're Gonna Find It" - Barbie and the Diamond Castle (Cara Rose DiPietro, Sejal Joshi)

10. "Written In Your Heart" - Barbie as The Princess & The Pauper (Devi Peot, Sejal Joshi, Company)

The full cast of 54 Sings Barbie:

Gabrielle Bieder

Regina Brown

Cara Rose DiPietro

Morgan Dudley

Callie Henrysen

Alyssa Jaffe

Sejal Joshi

Jacob Tyler Kent

Brenna Patzer

Devi Peot

Teah Renzi

Molly Russo

Raelyn Santiago

Jillian Michelle Smith

Elizabeth Teeter

Abigail Tucker

Tory Vagasy