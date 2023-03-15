Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Think pink! Barbie's coming back to 54 Below!

Mar. 15, 2023  

10 Doll-icious Videos To Get Us Psyched For 54 SINGS BARBIE at 54 Below

54 Below has a wonderful tradition of presenting new artists and niche concerts and in 2022 the Tony Award winning club presented 54 Sings Barbie, a concert celebrating the Barbie movie musicals of the 2000s and 2010s. Both performances of the whimsical offering sold at capacity, creating a demand for an encore presentation. That encore will play Broadway's Living Room on March 26th at 9:30 pm and will feature stars from Broadway's Beetlejuice and Jagged Little Pill alongside an exciting cast of today's talent. Tickets for the performance can be accessed at THIS link but there is a discount code for Bar Rail and Main Dining Room seats (BARBIE5) as well as a ticket giveaway, accessible HERE.

The Broadway World Cabaret team has had fun scrolling through the YouTube machine to look at numbers from the original concerts, all curated for our readers below, along with the full cast list.

1. "To Be A Princess" - Barbie as The Princess & The Pauper (Jacob Tyler Kent, Tory Vagasy)

2. "I Want It All" - Barbie and The Secret Door (Cara Rose DiPietro)

3. "I Am A Girl Like You" - Barbie as The Princess & The Pauper (Cara Rose DiPietro, Jillian Michelle Smith)

4. "How Can I Refuse" - Barbie as The Princess & The Pauper (Molly Russo)

5. "Not A Picture Perfect Girl" - Barbie Princess Adventure (Abigail Tucker)

6. "Rapunzel Theme" - Barbie as Rapunzel (Sasha Spitz)

7. "I Need To Know" - Barbie as The Island Princess (Gina Brown and Tory Vagasy)

8. "If You Love Me For Me" - Barbie as The Princess & The Pauper (Jacob Tyler Kent, Tory Vagasy)

9. "We're Gonna Find It" - Barbie and the Diamond Castle (Cara Rose DiPietro, Sejal Joshi)

10. "Written In Your Heart" - Barbie as The Princess & The Pauper (Devi Peot, Sejal Joshi, Company)

The full cast of 54 Sings Barbie:

Gabrielle Bieder
Regina Brown
Cara Rose DiPietro
Morgan Dudley
Callie Henrysen
Alyssa Jaffe
Sejal Joshi
Jacob Tyler Kent
Brenna Patzer
Devi Peot
Teah Renzi
Molly Russo
Raelyn Santiago
Jillian Michelle Smith
Elizabeth Teeter
Abigail Tucker
Tory Vagasy



