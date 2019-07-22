getTV Will Air HOT IN CLEVELAND Beginning This August

Beginning August 5, getTV will begin airing episodes of the popular sitcom "Hot in Cleveland," starring Valerie Bertinelli ("One Day at a Time"), Jane Leeves ("Frasier"), Wendie Malick ("Just Shoot Me") and Betty White ("The Golden Girls"). The series, which ran on TVland from 2010 to 2015, will air August 5 at 6PM ET.

"Hot in Cleveland" features three 40-something best friends from Los Angeles-new divorcee Melanie (Bertinelli), makeup artist Joy (Leeves) and former soap star Victoria (Malick)-who are on their way to a vacation in Paris when their plane makes an emergency landing in Cleveland, where they're grounded. After venturing into a local bar to find that they attract welcome male attention, the ladies believe they can be big fish in a smaller pond that's less youth-obsessed than their Hollywood hometown. They decide to give Cleveland a shot and rent an old Victorian house that comes with a caretaker named Elke, played by White.

"At getTV, we think our viewers will love "Hot in Cleveland". It has the freshness and pacing of THE 2000S combined with the classic structure of the best sitcoms from TV history. When you add in the amazing cast, you have a female ensemble sitcom that rivals "The Golden Girls" and "Designing Women" for laughs," said Jeff Meier, SVP, Programming and General Manager of getTV.

"Hot in Cleveland"'s recurring cast members included Craig Ferguson, Jennifer Love Hewitt ("Ghost Whisperer"), Heather Locklear ("Dynasty"), Eddie Cibrian ("CSI: Miami"), Wayne Knight ("Seinfeld"), Carl Reiner ("The Dick Van Dyke Show"), Susan Lucci ("All My Children"), musicians Huey Lewis and Joe Jonas, Juliet Mills ("Nanny and the Professor"), Georgia Engel ("The Mary Tyler Moore Show") and Tim Daly ("Wings").

The list of guest stars is a veritable Who's Who from the worlds of TV, movies and music. Among the stars who guested on the show during its long run were Bertinelli's co-stars from "One Day at Time," Bonnie Franklin, MacKenzie Phillips and Pat Harrington Jr.; Leeves' and Malick's co-stars from "Frasier," John Mahoney and Peri Gilpin; Malick's co-star from "Just Shoot Me," Laura San Giacomo; and White's co-stars from "The Mary Tyler Moore Show," Mary Tyler Moore, Valerie Harper, Edward Asner and Cloris Leachman.

Also: "The Carol Burnett Show"'s Carol Burnett, Tim Conway and Steve Lawrence; Sean Hayes from "Will & Grace"; Kirstie Alley, Rhea Perlman and George Wendt from "Cheers"; William Shatner and George Takei from "Star Trek"; "Live with Regis & Kathie Lee"'s Regis Philbin and Kathie Lee Gifford; "Saturday Night Live"'s Chevy Chase and Chris Elliot; Jason Priestley and Luke Perry from "Beverly Hills 90210"; "Melrose Place"'s Doug Savant and Jack Wagner; late night TV's Jimmy Kimmel, Joan Rivers and Don Rickles; Bob Newhart ("Newhart"); Michael Urie ("Ugly Betty"); Cybill Shepherd ("Cybill"); Shirley Jones ("The Partridge Family"); Ken Jeong ("Community"); Kristin Chenoweth ("The West Wing"); Marla Gibbs ("The Jeffersons"); Jesse Tyler Ferguson ("Modern Family"); Thomas Gibson ("Dharma & Greg"), Steven Weber ("Wings"); Marion Ross ("Happy Days"); Jean Smart ("Designing Woman"); Mindy Cohn ("The Facts of Life"); Dick Van Patten ("Eight is Enough"); Barry Livingston ("My Three Sons"); John Schneider ("The Dukes of Hazzard"); Gregory Harrison ("Trapper John, MD"); Morgan Fairchild ("Flamingo Road"); Alex Trebek ("Jeopardy"); movie stars Melanie Griffith, Robert Wagner and George Hamilton; and from the world of music--Steven Tyler, Queen Latifah, Chris Isaak, Gladys Knight and Rick Springfield.

getTV's August schedule is available at get.tv.

Anchored by Sony Pictures Entertainment's vast TV and film library, getTV is a national TV network dedicated to your favorite movies and TV series. getTV features action, crime, vintage comedy and western TV series along with classic motion pictures from all eras. For information, visit get.tv and connect with the network on Facebook and Twitter@getTV.

Image courtesy of getTV





