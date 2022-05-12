discovery+ Orders New Series WE BOUGHT A FUNERAL HOME

discovery+ will explore the other side of the home renovation and design realm in the newly greenlighted series We Bought A Funeral Home.

The six-hour long episodes will document the quirky journey of Heather and Arryn Blumberg and their two kids who will trade in their big city life to buy, renovate and redecorate a 12,000-square-foot 1800's Victorian funeral home in the small town of Dresden, Ontario. The series is slated to air in October.

"We can't think of a more binge-worthy way to ring in the spooky season than renovating a funeral home," said Betsy Ayala, senior vice president, programming and development, HGTV. "Luckily, the Blumbergs are a fabulously fun family whose unconventional renovations are so unique, it's just what you want in a funeral home makeover, and we can't wait to deliver this extraordinarily entertaining and quirky story to our audience."

We Bought A Funeral Home is produced by Heart Hat Entertainment.

discovery+ is the definitive non-fiction, real life subscription streaming service from Warner Bros. Discovery. With the largest-ever content offering at launch, discovery+ features a wide range of exclusive, original series across popular passion verticals including lifestyle and relationships; home and food; true crime; paranormal; adventure and natural history; as well as science, tech and the environment, and a slate of high-quality documentaries. For more, visit discoveryplus.com, or find the discovery+ app on most mobile and connected TV devices.